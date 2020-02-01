Plugging the Amp: In the Attic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Plugging the Amp is an arts and entertainment podcast dedicated to local music fostered in Iowa City and other surrounding cities.

For our first episode, we’ve invited Cedar Rapids-based rock band In the Attic to discuss where they originated, experimenting with genres, working as a DIY band, touring the Midwest, and teasing upcoming projects.

In the Attic’s next Iowa City concert will be tonight at Gabe’s, beginning around 8 p.m.

Hosted and edited by Sarah Stortz.