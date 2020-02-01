Plugging the Amp: In the Attic

Sarah Stortz, Senior Reporter
10:03 am

Plugging the Amp is an arts and entertainment podcast dedicated to local music fostered in Iowa City and other surrounding cities.

For our first episode, we’ve invited Cedar Rapids-based rock band In the Attic to discuss where they originated, experimenting with genres, working as a DIY band, touring the Midwest, and teasing upcoming projects.

In the Attic’s next Iowa City concert will be tonight at Gabe’s, beginning around 8 p.m.

Hosted and edited by Sarah Stortz.

