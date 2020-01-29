Iowa City Police respond to reports of shots fired, two men injured

Two men were treated for gunshot wound injuries in relation to a shots fired incident in Iowa City Tuesday night.

Updated on January 29, 2020 at 1:54 pm

Iowa City Police received reports of a shots fired incident Tuesday night that resulted in two men receiving gunshot injuries.

According to a release from the City of Iowa City, officers were called at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of Brown Street, where shots were reportedly fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unoccupied vehicle with an open door and flat tire at Governor and Brown Streets. Handgun shell castings were found in the area around the vehicle, the release said.

A man with non life-threatening injuries was also found in the area, the release said, and he was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The man told officers he was driving when he was shot by an unidentified passenger in the vehicle who fled the scene.

At midnight on Wednesday, the release said, another man came to a Cedar Rapids hospital with non life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The Iowa City and Cedar Rapids police departments believe this man was involved at the shooting at Governor and Brown Streets, the release said.

Police think the incident was isolated, the release said, and it is still under investigation.