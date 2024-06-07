The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women's basketball forward Ava Jones medically retires from basketball.
Jen Llewellyn named Iowa women's gymnastics' next head coach
Miller-Meeks overcomes right-wing primary challenge
Mandi Remington unseats incumbent Royceann Porter in Johnson County Board of Supervisors primary election
UI Health Care announces North Liberty campus to open summer 2025
Advertisement

Iowa women’s basketball forward Ava Jones medically retires from basketball.

Jones will remain on scholarship and continue to attend the University of Iowa.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
June 7, 2024
Iowa+forward+AJ+Ediger+and+Iowa+forward+Ava+Jones+walk+off+the+court+during+an+exhibition+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Clarke+University+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Sunday%2C+Oct.+22%2C+2023.+The+matchup+marks+Iowa%E2%80%99s+first+game+in+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+for+the+23-24+season.+Ediger+was+out+for+the+game+after+sustaining+a+foot+injury.+Iowa+head+coach+Lisa+Bluder+said+it+is+a+non-contact+injury+to+her+foot+and+Ediger+will+be+back.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Pride%2C+122-49.
Grace Smith
Iowa forward AJ Ediger and Iowa forward Ava Jones walk off the court during an exhibition women’s basketball game between Iowa and Clarke University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The matchup marks Iowa’s first game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the 23-24 season. Ediger was out for the game after sustaining a foot injury. Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said it is a non-contact injury to her foot and Ediger will be back. The Hawkeyes defeated the Pride, 122-49.

Iowa women’s basketball second-year forward Ava Jones has medically retired from the sport, per an announcement on Friday. Jones will remain on scholarship and continue to attend the University of Iowa to pursue a degree in sports media and culture.

Hailing from Nickerson, Kansas, Jones starred at Nickerson High School, posting 20.8 points and 15.4 rebounds per game during her junior season, which earned her player of the year honors in Class 3A. She was also named as the No. 84 player in ESPN’s HoopGurlz player rankings.

Just days after Jones committed to Iowa in July 2022, she and her family were walking on a sidewalk in Louisville when they were struck by an erratic driver, seriously injuring all of them. Her father Trey, 42, died from his injuries.

Jones suffered a brain injury, broken collarbone, and major structural damage to both knees, and wasn’t sure if she would ever play basketball again. The Iowa women’s basketball program immediately reached out and said the university would honor Jones’s scholarship whether she would be able to play or not.

“Getting her as healed as we can is our responsibility now,” then Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said.

Jones did take the court during her senior season of high school and scored a basket, with the crowd later giving her a standing ovation. She actively posted her recovery process on social media, but was never able to make it on the floor during her freshman campaign with the Hawkeyes.

“It is with great sadness to announce that I am medically retiring from college basketball,” Jones said in a statement. “My coaches, doctors, teammates, and trainers have been amazing since the accident. While I will no longer be a member of the women’s basketball program, I will still be on scholarship, receive a world class education and forever be a Hawkeye.”

“We wish Ava the best on the road to recovery and fully support the decision she made to step away from the game,” Iowa head coach Jan Jensen said in a statement. “She worked tirelessly to get to this point, but she made the best decision for herself and her well-being.”

 

 

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa all-around gymnast Emily Erb competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Erb scored 9.850 on her floor routine, placing fifth in the meet.
Jen Llewellyn named Iowa women's gymnastics' next head coach
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions during an interview at the Longworth House Office Building in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
Miller-Meeks overcomes right-wing primary challenge
Mandi Remington and supporters react to poll results during a watch party for Mandi Remington at The Green House in Iowa City on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Remington placed third overall, becoming the only non-incumbent in the democratic race to win a nomination.
Mandi Remington unseats incumbent Royceann Porter in Johnson County Board of Supervisors primary election
More in Sports
Iowa tight end Erick All lunges forward to score a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.
Iowa football announces kickoff times for five home games
Iowa head coach Larissa Libby yells “Go Hawks” as the crowd wishes her a happy birthday during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Former Iowa women's gymnastics coach Larissa Libby signs settlement after her resignation
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort celebrates after grabbing the game-sealing rebound during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 90-81.
Iowa men's basketball's Payton Sandfort forgoes NBA draft for another season with the Hawkeyes
More in Women's Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles at guard Kate Martin after a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks defeated the Hawkeyes, 87-75.
Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin reunite for the first time in a WNBA early-season clash
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrate a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 92-73.
Former Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin go head-to-head in Fever-Aces matchup tonight
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen chats with Iowa Special Assistant to the Head Coach Jenni Fitzgerald during a women’s basketball between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 97-71.
Longtime Iowa women's basketball assistant coach Jenni Fitzgerald announces her retirement
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in