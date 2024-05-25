Former Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin go head-to-head in Fever-Aces matchup tonight

Former Iowa women’s basketball teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin will reunite on the basketball court tonight — this time as opponents.

For the first time this 2024 WNBA season, the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will go head-to-head. Tip is set for 8 p.m. inside the Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Upon finishing the 2023 season 10th in the league out of 12 teams with a 13-27 record, the Fever won the first overall pick in the 2024 draft and unsurprisingly opted for Caitlin Clark.

Since then, although the team has gone 1-5 thus far this season, the two-time Naismith College Player of the Year has progressed toward a groove in her new league.

Clark is averaging 16.7 points per game, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds — but 5.2 turnovers — in 32.3 minutes per game.

That includes a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds with eight assists and four steals in the Fever’s first win of the season that came over the Los Angeles Sparks, 78-73, on Friday.

There, Clark showed glimpses of her Hawkeye days as she hit her signature left step-back into a deep three to put the Fever up five with 40 seconds left, effectively sealing the win.

What came as more of a surprise on draft night, though, was the back-to-back WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces’ selection of Martin with the 18th overall pick. And with a round of roster shrinkages, Martin made the final cut and was officially named to the team’s roster for the season.

The Aces are just 2-1 thus far this year, and Martin has played in two of those games. She is averaging 1.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 20.5 minutes per game.

But joining Martin in representing the Black and Gold on the Aces is 2019 Naismith Player of the Year Megan Gustafson, who joined the team for the 2024 season in February.

Gustafson has played in all three of the Aces’ games this year, averaging 13.3 minutes with five points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The game can be viewed on NBA TV or streamed on WNBA League Pass, Fubo, or DirecTV with subscription.