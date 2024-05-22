The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
JoCo Board of Supervisors candidate forum discusses affordable housing, new jail
Longtime Iowa women's basketball assistant coach Jenni Fitzgerald announces her retirement
Former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark signs multi-year partnership deal with Wilson
Iowa baseball second-year pitcher Cade Obermueller bounces back against Florida International
Interactive: Caitlin Clark changed women's basketball across the Big Ten
Advertisement

Longtime Iowa women’s basketball assistant coach Jenni Fitzgerald announces her retirement

Fitzgerald spent the last 32 seasons under former head coach Lisa Bluder and most recently served as the special assistant to the head coach.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
May 22, 2024
Iowa+Associate+Head+Coach+Jan+Jensen+chats+with+Iowa+Special+Assistant+to+the+Head+Coach+Jenni+Fitzgerald+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+between+Iowa+and+Wisconsin+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Sunday%2C+Feb.+16%2C+2020.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Badgers+97-71.
Nichole Harris
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen chats with Iowa Special Assistant to the Head Coach Jenni Fitzgerald during a women’s basketball between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 97-71.

The Iowa women’s basketball coaching staff continues to change.

On Wednesday, longtime assistant coach Jenni Fitzgerald announced her retirement after 38 seasons of coaching, with 32 of those years spent under former head coach Lisa Bluder. Fitzgerald most recently served as the special assistant to the head coach and previously filled the roles of assistant coach, advisor, and associate head coach during her Iowa tenure.

It’s been a privilege to be a part of the Hawkeye family for the past 24 years,” Fitzgerald told Hawkeye Sports. “Lisa, Jan, and I had big dreams of filling arenas and hoisting trophies when we first stepped on to campus. Because of the women that came through our program and our Hawkeye community, those dreams became our reality. Retiring is bittersweet, but I know I’m one of the few people that can say they had the honor of working alongside their best friends for 32 years. I’m forever grateful for all the memories I’ve made and the people I’ve met along the way.”

“I have valued working alongside Jenni the past 32 years,” Bluder said. “She is an amazing strategist and coach, and I am thankful that I get to call her a friend for the rest of our lives!”

During Fitzgerald’s tenure, the Hawkeyes have reached the postseason 22 times, including back-to-back national championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024. Fitzgerald was primarily responsible for recruiting and developing the guards, and eight of them have reached the WNBA, including Samantha Logic, Kathleen Doyle, Kate Martin, and Cailtin Clark.

Prior to her coaching career, Fitzgerald played four seasons of college basketball for Drake University alongside current Iowa head coach Jan Jensen. She was the team’s starting point guard and three-year team captain while earning first-team all conference honors during her senior season with Bluder as the Bulldogs head coach.

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles at fans during a season celebration to honor the Iowa women’s basketball team’s historic run in the NCAA tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 1 Iowa, 87-75, during an NCAA Championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks finished the season undefeated with 38 wins. The game marks Iowa’s second straight runner-up finish for the title.
Former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark signs multi-year partnership deal with Wilson
Iowa pitcher Cade Obermueller throws a pitch during a baseball game between Michigan and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 3-2 in extra innings.
Iowa baseball second-year pitcher Cade Obermueller bounces back against Florida International
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.
Interactive: Caitlin Clark changed women's basketball across the Big Ten
More in Sports
Manhattan transfer Seydou Traore committs to Iowa mens basketball
Manhattan transfer Seydou Traore committs to Iowa men's basketball
Iowa head coach Jan Jensen listens as Beth Goetz speaks about her during an introductory press conference for Head coach Jan Jensen at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday May 15, 2024. The conference marks Jensen’s first as head coach of the Hawkeyes. Jan Jensen and Beth Goetz answered questions from the media about Jensen’s new position as head coach.
Iowa women’s basketball head coach Jan Jensen ready to continue program success
A double exposure photo shows a member of the media live tweeting during an introductory press conference for Head coach Jan Jensen at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday May 15, 2024. The conference marks Jensen’s first as head coach of the Hawkeyes. Jan Jensen and Beth Goetz answered questions from the media about Jensen’s new position as head coach.
Photos: Head coach Jan Jensen introductory press conference
More in Women's Basketball
Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen cheers during an exhibition women’s basketball game between Iowa and Clarke University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The matchup marks Iowa’s first game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the 23-24 season. Iowa shot 51-of-81 in the paint. The Hawkeyes defeated the Pride, 122-49.
Longtime associate head coach Jan Jensen promoted to head coach of Iowa women's basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder walks into a press conference during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder retires as program’s all-time best
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after the senior recognition during a basketball game with No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes upset the Buckeyes, 93-83, on senior night.
Closing a historic chapter: Iowa women’s basketball says goodbye to senior class
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Nichole Harris
Nichole Harris, Photo journalist

(she/her/hers)

Email: [email protected] Nichole Maryse Harris is the Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan.  She is originally from Nebraska and is a sophomore at the University of Iowa studying English and Creative Writing: Publishing. As a freshman at the DI, she worked on both the design and photo staffs.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in