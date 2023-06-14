State Board of Regents raises tuition rates, mandatory fees for students

At its meetings on June 13 and 14, the state Board of Regents increased the tuition rates of students at the state universities, while also increasing the salary of UI President Barbara Wilson.

Iowa Board of Regents members Greta Rouse, JC Risewick, and Robert Cramer prepare during a three minute intermission at a Board of Regents meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The state Board of Regents announced Wednesday that tuition at Iowa’s three state universities would be increased by 3.5 percent.

The increase affects the next academic year, with classes beginning Aug. 21, and will see in-state undergraduates pay an additional $300 annually. The complete breakdown of increases for the different universities is:

$305 for the University of Iowa

$304 for Iowa State University

$285 for the University of Northern Iowa

For UI students, tuition will now be roughly $9,016 if they are in-state residents, while students from out of state will pay $30,979.

The regents also raised mandatory student fees for all three universities, with the UI receiving the biggest increase at $306. The increase will help pay for the planned renovation of the Iowa Memorial Union that would involve moving Student Health and Wellness to the building.

During the meeting, several students from the different universities voiced their opposition to the increases, including UI Undergraduate Student Government Vice President Carly O’Brien. Speaking at the meeting, O’Brien said she was an out of state student who had felt the financial burden of the high tuition.

“I am one of the many out-of-state students who are no stranger to the struggle to pay higher tuition,” O’Brien said. “Last academic year, I found myself working three small part-time jobs to offset the cost of my education.”

The increases across the board also come after the regents Tuesday elected to give two of the three university presidents raises. UI president Barbara Wilson received a raise of $50,000, bringing her annual salary to $700,000. UNI president Mark Nook was the other to get a raise, his being $15,000 which raised his annual salary to $372,110.

The regents on Tuesday also extended the contracts of Wilson and ISU president Wendy Wintersteen.