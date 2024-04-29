The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Herky On Parade 2024 statues to be revealed Wednesday
Photos: Making the Maroons
Pro-Palestine protesters call on Miller-Meeks, Speaker Johnson for an end of U.S. aid to Israel
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson visits IC to support Miller-Meeks campaign
Photos: Pro-Palestine supporters demonstrate outside of GOP fundraising event
Advertisement

JoCo survey shows immigrants face barriers to find vaccine access

A Johnson County community assessment shows immigrant populations are the least vaccinated in the county.
Theron Luett, News Reporter
April 29, 2024
Photo+Illustration+by+Katie+Goodale
Katie Goodale
Photo Illustration by Katie Goodale

Marginalized populations in Johnson County lack access to free COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a recent countywide survey.

The survey found that immigrants living in Johnson County experience several barriers to vaccination, including a lack of health insurance, a lack of overall vaccination information, and language and communication barriers.

Karrey Shannon, a community health nurse at Johnson County Public Health, said limited access to health care is largely due to immigrants working in lower-wage jobs that often do not provide health care benefits for employees.

The survey, called the Whole Worker Health Equity Survey, Report, and Needs Assessment released on April 17, revealed the county was made aware of the lasting economic and social impacts COVID-19 had on the immigrant population. The survey was conducted by Johnson County Public Health and the organization Escucha Mi Voz in fall 2023.

The health equity survey shows many economic factors that affect vaccine access for immigrants, such as lack of affordable housing. According to the survey, 53 percent of surveyed immigrants pay more than $800 in monthly housing.

Additionally, 53 percent of respondents said they did not have health insurance. Of these, 83 percent of Hispanic and Latino respondents said they did not have health insurance, compared to 11 percent of Black African respondents.

Mazahir Salih, a volunteer at the Immigrant Welcome Network and Iowa City’s Mayor Pro Tem, said vaccine misinformation, a lack of free vaccines, and a lack of health care information provided in multiple languages largely affect the immigrant population.

Salih said most vaccine misinformation is found on social media and often targets immigrants. According to the National Library of Medicine, immigrants are more likely to seek vaccine information on social media platforms where they have access to information in their native language.

Financial and communication obstacles cause immigrants to have more economic disadvantages and are often related to unaffordable housing and low education.

Shannon said she hopes the survey results will bring awareness of vaccine hesitancy to local governments and lead to supportive actions toward the immigrant population. She said the Johnson County Public Health Department has worked to meet the health needs of immigrants by having free vaccine pop-up booths in local areas.

Salih said the county should be doing a lot more to provide health care education and access among the immigrant and refugee community. She said many immigrants arrive with little to no knowledge of vaccines and often do not believe in the importance of them.

“They come from their country with certain beliefs, and there is no education here for them in their language,” Salih said. “And there is no outreach that has been done by the health department or anyone else to go and talk to them.”

Salih said community outreach is influential among immigrants and finding messengers within immigrant communities can help lessen the language barrier between immigrants and health care workers.

RELATED: JoCo Public Health selected for grant program to address vaccine inequities

Johnson County Board of Supervisors Chair Rod Sullivan said the board acknowledges the difficulty of having health care access when there are little to no resources provided for immigrants.

Sullivan said the board will continue to promote and support vaccination programs in the county and continue working with public health to provide more access to minorities.

Shannon said it is important to keep updated on all vaccinations, and her goal is to save lives through health care.

“Vaccines, at their base, are set essential preventive care,” Shannon said. “And the single most effective way that we have to prolonging people’s lives or keeping disease rates low is being able to offer those to people who may not otherwise be able to seek out preventive care.”
More to Discover
More in Johnson County
Herky statues are seen on the floor of the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Monday, April 29, 2024. The Herkys will be unveiled around Johnson County on Wednesday.
Herky On Parade 2024 statues to be revealed Wednesday
The Johnson County Jail is seen in Iowa City on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Johnson County totals $15.8 million to house inmates in other counties since 2003
The Old Capitol Building is seen on March 31, 2023. Storms rolled through the area and a tornado caused damage in parts of Coralville.
Johnson County under tornado watch until Sunday
More in Local Government
Chairman Rod Sullivan speaks during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Johnson County Board of Supervisors plan funding to Historic Poor Farm, nonprofits
Mental health advocate Leslie Carpenter poses for a portrait in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Civil Mental Health Court in Johnson County finds success in first year
Frederick Newell poses for a portrait in his office in Iowa City on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Newell is the founder of a non-profit organization called Dream City.
Grant rewards helps Iowa City organizations serve underrepresented communities
More in News
City High School seniors Penelope Wilmoth and Vivian Shields yell a chant during a pro-Palestinian demonstration to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War at the Courtyard by Marriott in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters from Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups demonstrated outside while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, spoke inside the hotel for a campaign fundraiser.
Photos: Pro-Palestine supporters demonstrate outside of GOP fundraising event
Bettina Dolinsek (left) who is visually impaired, is guided by Bianca Banse while running at the Old Capitol Mall in Iowa City on Sunday, April 28, 2024.
Iowa City students training to guide runners who are visually impaired
UI College of Pharmacy announces first candidate for dean position
UI College of Pharmacy announces first candidate for dean position
About the Contributor
Katie Goodale
Katie Goodale, Visuals Editor

(she/her/hers)

Email: [email protected] Katie Goodale is the Projects Assistant Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and creative writing. For the past three years, she has worked as a photojournalist/videographer and as the photo editor for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in