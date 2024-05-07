The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

New commissioner appointed to IC Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission

The Iowa City City Council appointed Lubna Mohamed to fill former commissioner Marie Krebs’ role.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
May 7, 2024
Iowa+City+Council+members+listen+to+a+statement+from+a+community+member+during+an+Iowa+City+Council+meeting+on+Tuesday%2C+March+19%2C+2024.
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa City Council members listen to a statement from a community member during an Iowa City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Lubna Mohamed will fill former Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation commissioner Marie Krebs’ position after being appointed in a unanimous vote on Tuesday by the Iowa City City Council.

A total of five people applied to the commission, and the council had to choose someone who identifies as a woman to fill the role to follow the TRC’s diversity guidelines. 

According to Mohamed’s application submitted to the council, she is a Sudanese immigrant and is a member of the NAACP to address racism in both North Liberty and Coralville. 

RELATED: Iowa City TRC Indigenous Commissioners resign

Krebs stepped down from the commission in February this year citing time constraints for an unpaid role being her primary motivating factor. Mohamed’s term will last until Dec. 31.

The TRC was formed as a temporary commission in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. The commission is tasked with identifying systemic racism in Iowa City and providing recommendations to the city council to address these issues.

The TRC still has one unexpired position after former commissioner Sikowis Nobiss stepped down in March. Nobiss cited several issues including when a truth-telling event in March led to arguments and an event facilitator calling a commissioner a racial slur.
About the Contributor
Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is from Cedar Rapids Iowa. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes."
