New commissioner appointed to IC Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Lubna Mohamed will fill former Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation commissioner Marie Krebs’ position after being appointed in a unanimous vote on Tuesday by the Iowa City City Council.

A total of five people applied to the commission, and the council had to choose someone who identifies as a woman to fill the role to follow the TRC’s diversity guidelines.

According to Mohamed’s application submitted to the council, she is a Sudanese immigrant and is a member of the NAACP to address racism in both North Liberty and Coralville.

Krebs stepped down from the commission in February this year citing time constraints for an unpaid role being her primary motivating factor. Mohamed’s term will last until Dec. 31.

The TRC was formed as a temporary commission in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. The commission is tasked with identifying systemic racism in Iowa City and providing recommendations to the city council to address these issues.

The TRC still has one unexpired position after former commissioner Sikowis Nobiss stepped down in March. Nobiss cited several issues including when a truth-telling event in March led to arguments and an event facilitator calling a commissioner a racial slur.





