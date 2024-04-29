The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Students Concerned about Proposed Parking Changes

The University of Iowa is proposing an increase in parking and ticket prices that would go into effect in the fall of 2024
Avery Arens, DITV Reporter
April 29, 2024
DITV: Behind the Designs at UI's Recycled Runway Fashion Show
DITV Sports: Iowa Baseball Takes the Win on "Liam Night"
DITV: Iowa City International Documentary Film Festival returns for it's 19th year
DITV: Take Back the Night Returns to UI Campus
DITV: 5K Raises Awareness for Veterans
DITV: Local Businesses in Iowa City Fill the Trade Gap
