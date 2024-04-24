The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa Republicans voice support $95 billion foreign aid package, TikTok ban
UI requests approval to lease medical facility in Urbandale
Hills Elementary students to move to Alexander Elementary School after closure
Students march for Take Back the Night at Pentacrest to call for end to sexual violence
Dane’s Dairy transitions to new ownership
Advertisement

Civil Mental Health Court in Johnson County finds success in first year

The two-year pilot program works with many Johnson County and University of Iowa campus resources, such as University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Iowa City Shelter House.
Theron Luett, News Reporter
April 24, 2024
Mental+health+advocate+Leslie+Carpenter+poses+for+a+portrait+in+downtown+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+April+23%2C+2024.
Shaely Odean
Mental health advocate Leslie Carpenter poses for a portrait in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

When Leslie Carpenter, whose son has a severe mental illness, realized Iowa did not have the proper resources to care for his needs, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Iowa is ranked 51st out of all U.S. states and territories for its low number of state psychiatric beds, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center. In 2023, Iowa had 64 in-patient beds, which equates to two beds per 100,000 patients in need.

Carpenter, tired of running out of help for her son, established the first civil mental health court in Iowa. The court provides services to help individuals in outpatient mental health treatment by providing long-term resources to help them transition back to their daily routines.

After one year since its establishment, the court has had 30 patient referrals to the program and 12 participants.

Crain said the court’s two-year pilot program officially started in May 2023 and is reaching the end of its first year with two full-time staff.

The program holds court sessions and meetings with participants at the Johnson County Health and Human Services building.

Carpenter said she quit her full-time career as a physical therapist in 2019 to help change Iowa’s mental health system.

There are more than 650 mental health courts across the U.S., as of 2022, according to the National Treatment Course Research Center.

Crain said the program lasts anywhere from nine to 13 months, according to the ongoing needs of the participant.

The program’s resources include connecting the individual with Medicaid, Integrated Health Home services, and financial and psychiatric services. Iowa provides mental health resource organizations such as Heart of Iowa Community ServicesYour Life Iowa Resource Center, and NAMI Iowa.

These resources each provide a range of mental health services, including 24/7 contact lines, support groups, advocates, and recovery treatment plans.

Yet Carpenter said it is difficult for those with severe mental illness to stay up to date on needed medications, court dates, and other necessary requirements after the patient is released into out-patient care.

Crain said participants must be over 18 years old, have a commitment order in Johnson County, and be diagnosed with a severe mental illness. The court’s program provides more than just mental health resources.

The program works with the Iowa City Shelter House and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to help provide a broader range of resources, other than mental resources, for those experiencing homelessness and physical health issues.

“We can also assist with everyday errands that may need to be completed. We’ve assisted participants with locating housing,” Crain said. “We can pretty much do whatever is needed at this point. But the goal is to get them set up with longer-term services.”

The East Central Regions Mental Health and Disability Services is funding the two-year pilot program with $200,000 per year.

Crain said many of the program’s participants are experiencing homelessness and do not have access to many necessary documents, such as IDs.

“We see a lot of the financial struggle, mental health struggle, substance abuse issues, as well as housing insecurity,” Crain said. “Securing long-term housing for some of our participants for individuals in general who maybe have a little bit of a checkered background can be very difficult. So we actually do work with a lot of individuals that are homeless.”

During a work meeting with the Johnson County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, Crain and Assistant County Attorney Lynn Rose presented the program’s successes over the past year.

Rose said she was astounded to see the lack of care and resources participants had before joining the program.

Supervisor Royceann Porter praised the program for the successful work being done. Porter said it was important to establish connections with those dealing with mental illness to get them needed help.

RELATED: A deeper look into Iowa Gov. Reynolds; proposed mental health system realignment

Carpenter said she plans on spending the rest of her life fighting to spread awareness about mental health and providing resources for those dealing with severe mental illnesses.

“These severe mental illnesses are unique. If your kid gets cancer, everybody rushes to give you support, including the treatment system,” Carpenter said. “With a severe mental illness, our loved ones often get blocked away with HIPAA … Families are left with too few resources, too little knowledge, too little ability to know how to help their loved ones stay in care.”

Through tears, Carpenter said although the program may never help her own son, she started the fight to help others have mental health resources as soon as possible. Carpenter said the process can be frustrating, but is worth it to save lives.
More to Discover
More in Johnson County
David Barker, a regent, speaks at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting hosted at the University of Northern Iowa on Sept. 15, 2022.
UI seeks regent approval for Bachelor of Arts in Counseling and Behavioral Health Services program
Iowa City man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for overdose death connection
Iowa City man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for overdose death connection
Joshua Luerkens , the new owner of Dane’s Dairy is seen in front of Dane’s Dairy in Iowa City on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Dane’s Dairy transitions to new ownership
More in Local Government
Frederick Newell poses for a portrait in his office in Iowa City on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Newell is the founder of a non-profit organization called Dream City.
Grant rewards helps Iowa City organizations serve underrepresented communities
“Excluded No More,” “Escucha Mi Voz,” “Todo Para Todos,” and more signs are seen in the Johnson County Administration Building on January 24, 2022. About 100 protesters were pushing for funding from the Board of Supervisors Joint Entities Meeting.
JoCo nonprofit refutes county’s claim to reallocate affordable housing funding
People play hopscotch on a pickleball court in downtown Iowa City on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
IC Downtown District builds pickleball court on Ped Mall for summer
More in News
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics main building is seen in Iowa City on Feb. 21, 2023.
Nationwide search begins for new chief operating officer of UI Health Care
Iowa Board of Regents President of Pro Tem Sherry Bates listens to a speaker during a board meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Iowa Board of Regents President Sherry Bates term extended until 2026
Activists march and chant down South Linn St. during a Take Back the Night rally in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Activists marched to Linn Street and back to end rape culture and amplify the voices of survivors of sexual violence.
Photos: WRAC hosts 2024 Take Back the Night rally
About the Contributor
Shaely Odean
Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Shaely Odean is a transfer student at the University of Iowa, currently in her third year. She is pursuing double majors in Journalism and Strategic Communications, as well as Sustainability Sciences. Shaely works as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan, and her passion lies in environmental issues. Before joining the University of Iowa, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she served as the photo editor for the Kirkwood Communique.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in