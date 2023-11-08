Alleged shots fired near Iowa City High School, students released after brief lockdown

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Alleged shots were fired in a neighborhood near Iowa City City High School on Wednesday, according to a message sent to school families and staff from Superintendent Matt Degner.

The message was sent at 4:03 p.m. All students and staff were kept inside the building with the doors locked.

At 4:11 p.m., a second message was sent to parents stating all students were released from school.

“We have received an update from the Iowa City Police Department that they do not believe there is a current safety risk in the area of City High School,” the message from Degner read.

According to the statement, there is increased police presence in the area during the investigation.