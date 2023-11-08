The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Alleged shots fired near Iowa City High School, students released after brief lockdown

Nearly 10 minutes later, a second message was sent to parents stating all students have been released from school.
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
November 8, 2023
Iowa+City+High+School+is+seen+on+Monday%2C+April+25%2C+2022.+
The Daily Iowan
Iowa City High School is seen on Monday, April 25, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Alleged shots were fired in a neighborhood near Iowa City City High School on Wednesday, according to a message sent to school families and staff from Superintendent Matt Degner.

The message was sent at 4:03 p.m. All students and staff were kept inside the building with the doors locked.

At 4:11 p.m., a second message was sent to parents stating all students were released from school.

“We have received an update from the Iowa City Police Department that they do not believe there is a current safety risk in the area of City High School,” the message from Degner read.

According to the statement, there is increased police presence in the area during the investigation.
About the Contributor
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Jami Martin-Trainor is a third-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Political Science with a minor in Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies. Prior to her role as the Managing Digital Editor of The Daily Iowan, Jami was the Assistant Digital Editor, a Digital Producer, and an Arts Reporter. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Jami has held internships at KCCI in Des Moines and the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
