Former Iowa women’s basketball guard Molly Davis recovering from knee surgery

Former Iowa women’s basketball guard Molly Davis had knee surgery Thursday morning, according to current Hawkeye forward AJ Ediger on a TikTok livestream.

The two live together in Iowa City, and during the livestream, Ediger mentioned that Davis is recovering from surgery. Davis was in the room with Ediger but wasn’t shown on camera. Ediger said Davis “can’t move” and has a brace from her hip to her ankle on her right leg.

“AJ had to carry me up the stairs,” Davis added.

Davis, a fan-favorite known for her “heart, hustle, and headband,” suffered a knee injury in the final regular season game against Ohio State. She seemed to be in instant pain and had to be carried off the floor.

Head coach Lisa Bluder originally thought Davis would return sometime during the postseason, but the fifth-year guard never got healthy enough to where the coaching staff felt comfortable playing her.

One of the most special moments of this historic season, though, was with 20 seconds left in the national championship game against South Carolina. Davis checked in for the final time as a Hawkeye and got a standing ovation from the pro-Iowa crowd.

When Davis was introduced during the end-of-season celebration at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on April 10, she got another lengthy standing ovation as screams of “Molly! Molly! Molly!” rang through the building.