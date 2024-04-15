The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Politics Notebook | Iowa lawmakers send teacher gun bill to governor
Las Vegas Aces select Kate Martin in second round of WNBA Draft
Severe storms expected to hit Johnson County area Tuesday and Wednesday
Former Iowa guard Tony Perkins commits to Missouri
Caitlin Clark appears on Saturday Night Live
Advertisement

Review | ‘Civil War’ shallowly stumbles through war-torn America

The film offers effective visceral thrills but fails as a piece of commentary.
Grant Darnell, Arts Reporter
April 15, 2024
Director+and+writer+Alex+Garland+speaks+to+the+press+on+the+red+carpet+during+the+premiere+of+Civil+War+at+the+Paramount+Theatre+in+downtown+Austin+during+SXSW+Thursday%2C+March+14%2C+2024.
Mikala Compton/American-Statesma
Director and writer Alex Garland speaks to the press on the red carpet during the premiere of Civil War at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin during SXSW Thursday, March 14, 2024.

“Civil War,” the latest and ostensibly final film from director Alex Garland, has a lot on its mind.

From the first scene in which the unnamed U.S. president, played by Nick Offerman, addresses a divided nation, it’s clear that this film was intended to comment on modern times. What’s less clear, however, is what it intended to say about modern times.

The film imagines a potential near future in which the U.S. is once again at civil war and follows a group of photojournalists navigating treacherous territory for a sit-down with the president. Predictably, things go wrong on their journey.

The sheer visceral impact of select sequences is undeniable, but the film never amounts to a cohesive whole. Only in the final scene did I begin to understand what it was trying to say, but the two-hour wait to get to that point was agonizing.

The film spends most of its runtime as a trite road trip movie that hits predictable story beats audiences have seen a million times before. Despite the sinister, looming nature of the world it creates, it never explores this world very thoroughly, and I constantly found myself more interested in what was happening in the rest of the country than I was in the plight of these journalists.

I’ve seen two of Garland’s films now, and I consider him one of the least subtle screenwriters I’ve ever encountered. It’s hard to take a film seriously with characters who unironically spout phrases like “I’m speaking the truth.”

I found the pacing lousy; the first two acts seem to be same sequence repeated over and over again with slight variations. By the time the much more exciting third act arrived I was almost too tapped-out to care.

Certain music choices were strange to me. Several needle drops set somewhat upbeat songs over visually grim sequences. I was constantly confused as to what the tone was supposed to be.

If there’s one thing Garland undeniably excels at, he can compose cool shots. But as anyone who’s ever been in the dating world can tell you, looks aren’t everything. Visual flair certainly isn’t enough to sustain this film on its own.

Every character felt one-note and shallow, making it hard for me to get invested in their story. In addition, many of them made rash decisions that I don’t think real people would have made, which detracted from the realist tone I think the film was going for.

Others seem to have hailed “Civil War” as a film the nation needs to see right now. I certainly don’t want to demean those it resonated with, but I found it too shallow and messy to work as a piece of effective commentary.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Cianon Jones plays Mama Moja during a rehearsal of In the Red and Brown Water at the Iowa Theatre Building on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The play is set in Louisiana but is based on the spirits of the Yoruba religion.
Review | UI’s ‘In the Red and Brown Water’ offers spectacular performance
Evolutionary biologists to celebrate Iowa City Darwin Day
Evolutionary biologists to celebrate Iowa City Darwin Day
Jan 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ezra Koenig accepts the award for Best Alternative Music Album accepts on behalf of Vampire Weekend for Father Of The Bride during the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony on Jan. 26, 2020 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.
Review | Vampire Weekend’s ‘Only God Was Above Us’ is sure to get stuck in your head
More in Reviews
Here are some trends to be on the lookout for in Spring 2024
Here are some trends to be on the lookout for in Spring 2024
Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bill Nighy takes selfies with fans as he arrives at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
Review | ‘The First Omen’ is a solid horror reboot
Machine Gun Kelly jumps into the pit at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Friday October 1, 2021.
Review | Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd’s album ‘genre : sadboy’ may be the worst release of 2024
About the Contributor
Grant Darnell, Arts Reporter
(he/him/his)
Grant Darnell is a second year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in English and Creative Writing and Screenwriting Arts. He is currently an Arts Reporter for the Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in