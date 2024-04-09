The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Miller-Meeks now heads caucus of climate-minded conservatives, the second-ever to lead the caucus
Q&A | U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks on new position, reforms to legal immigration
Q&A | U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks on southern border
Iowa politicians react to Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan
Miller-Meeks, Hinson don’t support move to oust Speaker Mike Johnson
Advertisement

Here are some trends to be on the lookout for in Spring 2024

In search of how to style yourself this spring? Look no further.
Isabella Nekvinda, Arts Reporter
April 9, 2024
Here+are+some+trends+to+be+on+the+lookout+for+in+Spring+2024
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here is a comprehensive list of what to wear in this upcoming season:

T-shirts with maxi skirts

Mixing casual pieces with semi-formal pieces has already risen in popularity ahead of the flowers blooming — the true marker of springtime. When it comes to fashion, graphic tees are nothing new, but we might see graphic tees styled in unique ways this spring. Something new to try with styling graphic tees is layering one over a few maxi skirts to add some character to a formal look.

Western-urban fusion

From red gingham-patterned shorts to denim vests, many trends we’ll see this spring could dance with a bit of a classic Western flair. Although the weather may not permit it yet, now is a great time to bring out those cowboy boots.

Gingham is also metastasizing into many garments this season. This picnic-esque pattern will champion its cousin, the checkerboard, most commonly in shorts. If you are looking for a perfect pair of shorts this season, red gingham shorts are the way to go. They can be paired with a black graphic tee or a matching gingham shirt.

The Canadian tuxedo, as scary as it sounds in theory, is nothing to avoid this season. Despite its controversial past, denim on denim will be a match made in heaven this spring. Denim vests are very popular this season and can be worn by themselves or layered over a white or black basic tee. A vest would pair well with a denim skirt if the denim shades were similar.

There is one rule with denim on denim, however: Keep a light wash paired with a light wash. Otherwise, mismatched denim shades disrupt the look and, instead of looking intentional,
it appears sloppy.

Hair bows

Bows are back in style, but don’t fret. The resurgence of the hair bow has thankfully shifted with the times. This spring, those with a hair length that permits braids should try tying the ends off with a thin silk ribbon. This hairstyle is very versatile. It can be paired with either of the two styles previously mentioned.

The color red

Though Pantone’s Color of the Year is “Peach Fuzz,” the color wheel is trending into red this season. From red bows, boots, bags, and shirts, the color is currently making its way into some of the most sought-after wardrobes. A classic way to style a red statement shirt is to pair it with black or white basics, or even more red.

Lace tights

Though tights have always been a staple, their lace variant is making a comeback. The perfect way to class a look up, these pair best with miniskirts of stark tones, like white or black, and a leather jacket for great fabric contrast.

Ballet flats

Yes, the shoes your mom made you wear instead of the heels you wanted to sport are back in style, but the classics have a fresh look. Something new that is very popular for this upcoming season is kitten-heeled ballet flats. They pair great with lacy white ankle socks if you go with the skirt route, but are a great contrast in shape with baggy jeans as well.
More to Discover
More in Arts
A reception was held before an Out of the Archives screening of Oscar Micheaux’s ‘Body and Soul’ with live score performed by the Alvin Cobb Jr. Trio at Filmscene in Iowa City on Monday, April 8, 2024.
One year later, Out of the Archive film series is still running
Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bill Nighy takes selfies with fans as he arrives at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
Review | ‘The First Omen’ is a solid horror reboot
Machine Gun Kelly jumps into the pit at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Friday October 1, 2021.
Review | Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd’s album ‘genre : sadboy’ may be the worst release of 2024
More in Reviews
Director Dev Patel arrives for the premiere of Monkey Man at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas on the fourth day of South by Southwest on Monday, March 11, 2024.
REVIEW | ‘Monkey Man’ combats corruption in a gruesome action-thriller
iStock.
Review | Future and Metro Boomin’s newest album has its moments, but is too bloated
Photo via creative commons
Review | ‘Late Night with the Devil’ is a modern horror classic
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in