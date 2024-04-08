Iowa women’s basketball end-of-season celebration to be held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The national runner-ups will be honored on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Trey Benson, Sports Reporter
April 8, 2024
Members+of+the+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+team+celebrate+during+a+NCAA+Championship+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+1+South+Carolina+at+Rocket+Mortgage+FieldHouse+in+Cleveland%2C+Ohio%2C+on+Sunday%2C+April+7%2C+2024.+%28Ayrton+Breckenridge%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Ayrton Breckenridge
Members of the Iowa women’s basketball team celebrate during a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

After another historic season, the Iowa women’s basketball team will be honored at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Hawkeyes fell to the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship. The gathering will give fans one last opportunity to celebrate this year’s historic team and its senior class, who won a program-high 34 games this season.

The team’s trophies will be on hand at the celebration, along with the Iowa Spirit Squad, Herky, and the Iowa Pep Band.

Parking will be available in lots surrounding Carver-Hawkeye Arena beginning at 4:30 p.m. ADA parking as available will be in Lot 40.

Fans will be given the chance to hear from head coach Lisa Bluder and Sue Beckwith, former Iowa women’s basketball letter winner turned M.D. 

Plus, those in attendance can hear the five departing Hawkeyes say their goodbyes to the program: Caitlin Clark, Molly Davis, Sharon Goodman, Kate Martin, and Gabbie Marshall. 

Clark, who has been at the forefront of women’s college basketball, declared for the WNBA Draft and is projected as the No. 1 overall pick. 

While this year’s celebration will be held in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, last year’s gathering was outside on the Pentacrast on campus. 

During last year’s celebration, fans heard from Beckwith, Bluder, and seniors McKenna Warnock and Monika Czinano. 
About the Contributor
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
