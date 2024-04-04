The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball play UConn in the Final Four

The Hawkeyes will play the Huskies for a spot in the national championship at 8:30 CDT on Friday.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
April 4, 2024
Iowa+shoots+around+during+a+day+of+press+conferences%2C+open+locker+rooms%2C+and+open+practices+ahead+of+an+NCAA+Tournament+Final+Four+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+3+UConn+at+Rocket+Mortgage+FieldHouse+in+Cleveland%2C+Ohio%2C+on+Thursday%2C+April+4%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+and+the+Huskies+face+off+Friday+at+8%3A30+p.m.+CT.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa shoots around during a day of press conferences, open locker rooms, and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Huskies face off Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT.

CLEVELAND — Iowa women’s basketball is back in the Final Four for the second straight year, and this time around, UConn is standing in the way of a national championship appearance.

The No. 3 Huskies boast a 33-5 record and star guard Paige Bueckers, who won national player of the year as a freshman but sat out all last season with an ACL injury. It is expected to be an electric, up-tempo game inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday night.

Scheduled game time: Friday, April 5, at 8:30 p.m. CDT

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (color analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network  and Sirius XM (CH 84)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

The 19,000-seat arena is home to the Cleveland Cavaliers and right next door to the Cleveland Guardians baseball stadium.

Parking: According to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Gateway East Garage and JACK Cleveland Casino Garage are two on-site garages that accommodate 3,300 cars. Both garages are accessible and have multiple passenger elevators to access the venue at ground level, while the Gateway East Garage has a connecting bridge that leads directly into the facility. Other parking options include a variety of surface lots located within a five- to ten-minute walk of the arena.

Doors: Arena doors will open to ticketed fans at 4:30 p.m. CDT.

Party on the Plaza presented by Buick: Gateway Plaza Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 2-6 p.m. CDT

“Join us at this free event, open to the public, taking place outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” wrote the NCAA. “Celebrate the Women’s Final Four teams while enjoying this outdoor pre-game event that features food & beverage, merchandise sales, music, games, photo opportunities, and much more!”

Tourney Town presented by Capital One: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. CDT on Friday at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

“Tourney Town is a FREE festival jam-packed with special appearances, interactive games, giveaways, historical and Women’s Final Four team displays, photo opportunities, basketball contests, food, licensed merchandise, and more!” wrote the NCAA.

Tickets: The average ticket price for Friday’s semifinal games is around $300 on StubHub, while tickets on SeatGeek start at $348.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
