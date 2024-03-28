The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Vivid Seats expects high fan turnout for Iowa women’s basketball in Sweet 16
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds deploys Iowa State Patrol, Iowa National Guard to the border
UI graduate student union continues demand to end student fees
Iowa men's basketball's Patrick McCaffery enters the transfer portal
Reynolds signs Area Education Agency, teacher pay increase bill into law
Advertisement

JoCo Board of Supervisors approve task force to support transgender community

Board members V Fixmer-Oraiz and Rod Sullivan were appointed to the new task force.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
March 28, 2024
Rod+Sullivan+speaks+during+the+Johnson+County+Board+of+Supervisors+meeting+at+the+Johnson+County+Public+Health+and+Clinical+Services+building+on+Wednesday%2C+March+20%2C+2024.
Emma Calabro
Rod Sullivan speaks during the Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Johnson County Public Health and Clinical Services building on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the creation of an advisory task force to recommend actions the board can take to support the transgender community.

Board member V Fixmer-Oraiz said they need to go beyond just a statement of support and find solutions to address the negative experiences of transgender people in the community.

Board members Fixmer-Oraiz and Rod Sullivan were appointed by the board as the first members of this advisory task force. The task force will present actionable solutions to the board on June 1, which coincides with LGBTQ+ pride month.

“Instead of releasing a proclamation, we are recognizing the direct harm that transgender residents are experiencing in our county and creating a pathway for collaborative action,” Fixmer-Oraiz said.

Fixmer-Oraiz listed several general goals and topics this advisory task force would look into. These topics include:

  • Policies to have people addressed by their preferred name
  • Review internal items listed within the county’s respectful workplace policies
  • Ensuring Johnson County is a safe space for gender-expansive people
  • Increase resources for gender-inclusive housing
  • Providing funding to aid organizations, such as the Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund
  • Support access to gender-inclusive books and media restricted in public schools
  • Support the economic development of trans business
  • Promote political engagement in the trans community

At the board’s work session on Wednesday, Tara McGovern, whose legal last name is Dutcher, but prefers McGovern, spoke to the board about how the transgender community has been targeted by police and the state government.

McGovern was charged with two misdemeanors for their participation in a protest at the Chloe Cole lecture in October. McGovern was acquitted of the charges on March 13 by a jury.

McGovern was one of seven protesters charged and was the only one who did not take a plea deal. Each protester identified as either transgender or nonbinary.

Board member Royceann Porter walked back comments she made during the board’s work session on Wednesday and commended people who spoke to the board about transgender issues, which included McGovern.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Porter said she was disappointed the board is supporting the transgender community while not recognizing similar struggles the Black community faces.

“I would like to stop the attacks on Royceann, it’s always Royceann. I got work to do and Royceann is for what’s right,” Porter said during the Thursday meeting.

Porter said she plans to meet with legislators to address discriminatory legislation and wants to “do the work” to help support the transgender community and then help the Black community.

Porter said she plans to talk to organizations across the country, including the National Association of Black County Officials, or NOBCO, to address discriminatory legislation in Iowa and find actionable solutions.

“It is essential for advocates and policymakers to remain vigilant and proactive in defending LGBTQ+ rights,” Porter said. “It’s hard, and I know it is for you all to sit out there and talk to us because I’ve been in your spot. I’ve been to the city council asking people to please hear us, and for us, nobody did anything. But guess what? I’m going to do something.”
More to Discover
More in Johnson County
Rod Sullivan speaks during the Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Johnson County Public Health and Clinical Services building on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
JoCo Board of Supervisors proposes action to support transgender residents
A sprinkler sits in a field outside of Iowa City on April 16. Some in agriculture say the falling price of farmland is merely the product of an economic cycle. (The Daily Iowan/John Theulen)
Johnson County farmers adapt to years-long drought
Steve Swenka hooks up a Gehl grinder-mixer to his tractor at Double G Angus Farms in Tiffin on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Double G Farms has been open for 111 years and is currently owned by Steve Swenka and his wife, Amy.
Johnson County grant sprouts opportunity for small farmers
More in Local Government
Commissioners Clifton Johnson and Lauren Merritt listen to a speaker at a Truth and reconciliation commission meeting Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission expresses optimism to recent public events
A construction site is seen on Dubuque St. on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
Dubuque Street businesses, restaurants affected by road reconstruction
Dust is seen being kicked up from from a car driving down a gravel road outside os Solon, Iowa on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
Board of Supervisors fund dust control amid citizen concern
More in News
The University of Iowas College of Dentistry and Dental Clinic building is seen on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
UI College of Dentistry assistant professor accused of dishonest, abusive behavior
A speaker addresses passing students during a COGS press conference on the University of Iowa Pentacrest on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
UI graduate student union continues demand to end student fees
Spectators converse during an Iowa City Community School District school board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
Iowa City school board votes to close Hills Elementary to save $1.6 million
About the Contributor
Jack Moore, News Editor
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is from Cedar Rapids Iowa. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes."
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in