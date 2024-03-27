Iowa men’s basketball’s Patrick McCaffery enters the transfer portal

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The son of head coach Fran McCaffery donned the Black and Gold for four seasons and joins two other Hawkeyes who have hit the portal this year.
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
March 27, 2024
Carly Schrum
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery shoots a three pointer during a men’s basketball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 90-85. McCaffery had 21 points during the game.

Iowa fourth-year Patrick McCaffery, the son of head coach Fran McCaffery, has entered the transfer portal, per On3 Sports. He joins senior guard Tony Perkins and second-year Dasonte Bowen as Hawkeyes who have hit the portal so far this season. 

Hailing from Iowa City, the 6-foot-9 forward spent the last four years attending his hometown college and playing for his father. Back on March 6, McCaffery said he would keep his options open as to where he plays in the future, including transferring, as he has one more season of eligibility due to COVID-19.  

Patrick McCaffery averaged 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 31.2 percent from behind the arc during the 2023-24 season. He started the first 15 games but came off the bench for the remainder of the season after missing time due to an ankle injury and illness. 

The final game of his Hawkeye tenure saw him deliver 19 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal while shooting 7-of-9 from the field, 2-of-4 from three, and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in 25 minutes played in the 91-82 loss to Utah in the second round of the NIT. 

Patrick McCaffery averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 42.5 percent shooting from the field in 123 games played for the Hawkeyes.

