DITV: YAF Welcomes Paula Scanlan Despite Protests

The Young Americans For Freedom at the University of Iowa welcomed speaker Paula Scanlan to the IMU Monday night. Protesters also came to show their support for the transgender community. DITV’s Johnny Valtman and Jordan Tovar have duel coverage from the talk and the chants.
