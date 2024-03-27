The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: YAF Welcomes Paula Scanlan Despite Protests

The Young Americans For Freedom at the University of Iowa welcomed speaker Paula Scanlan to the IMU Monday night. Protesters also came to show their support for the transgender community. DITV’s Johnny Valtman and Jordan Tovar have duel coverage from the talk and the chants.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman and Jordan Tovar
March 27, 2024
About the Contributors
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
Jordan Tovar, DITV Reporter
Jordan Tovar is a news reporter for DITV. He is currently a sophomore at the University of Iowa, majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. Jordan started at DITV in fall of 2022.
