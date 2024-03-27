The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz addresses Kadyn Proctor, NIL, transfer portal
Hilton to acquire The Graduate Iowa City Hotel, national brand
Here’s what UI students think of the proposed national TikTok ban
First-seeded Iowa women’s basketball advances to Sweet 16 to rematch Colorado
Christina Bohannan hosts roundtable discussion on abortion rights and health care access
Advertisement

DITV: Iowa’s Women Farmers Struggle with Their Mental Health

Despite making up over 34% of Iowa’s labor force, women farmers do not always feel supported on the job. DITV’s Jayce Bertrand meets with several women farmers to discuss their mental health.
Byline photo of Jayce Bertrand
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
March 27, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV: University Student Government Holds Elections
DITV: University Student Government Holds Elections
DITV: ASL Club Hosts Panel in IMU for Deaf Patients
DITV: ASL Club Hosts Panel in IMU for Deaf Patients
DITV: Newscast Fri Mar 22, 2024
More in DITV News
DITV: YAF Welcomes Paula Scanlan Despite Protests
DITV: YAF Welcomes Paula Scanlan Despite Protests
DITV: Iowa City Easter Celebrations
DITV: Iowa City Easter Celebrations
DITV: Iowa Miss Heart of USA Pageant Showcases Women from Across the Midwest
DITV: Iowa Miss Heart of USA Pageant Showcases Women from Across the Midwest
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in