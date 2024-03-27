The Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa’s Women Farmers Struggle with Their Mental Health
Despite making up over 34% of Iowa’s labor force, women farmers do not always feel supported on the job. DITV’s Jayce Bertrand meets with several women farmers to discuss their mental health.
Jayce Bertrand
,
DITV Reporter
March 27, 2024
0
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
