Photos: Paula Scanlan visits the University of Iowa

Paula Scanlan, the former teammate of transgender athlete Lia Thomas, spoke at Iowa Memorial Union’s Black Box Theatre on Monday night.

There were approximately 15 activists who engaged in peaceful protest outside the IMU, chanting pro – transgender sentiments, including “Trans women are real women.”

The event was attended by over 60 individuals, including supporters and activists. The event was concluded with a Q & A between Scanlan and members of the audience.

The University of Iowa chapter of Young Americans for Freedom has hosted Matt Walsh, Chloe Cole, and others who have spoken out against transgender identities.