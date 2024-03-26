Iowa men’s basketball guard Tony Perkins enters transfer portal

Iowa fourth-year Tony Perkins has entered the transfer portal, per On3 Sports.

He has an extra year of eligibility remaining that was granted due to COVID-19.

The 6-foot-4 guard started all 34 games and averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game on 43.2 percent shooting from the field and 29.9 percent from three throughout the 2023-24 season. He logged career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goals made and attempted per game, and minutes per game this season.

The announcement comes after Iowa lost 91-82 to Utah in the second round of the NIT in Salt Lake City on Sunday. Perkins logged just three points, four rebounds, and three assists on 1-of-5 shooting from the field in 24 minutes played in the loss.

Out of Indianapolis, Perkins averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 43.9 percent shooting from the field in 126 games played over his four-year tenure with the Hawkeyes.



Perkins is the second Hawkeye to enter the transfer portal, as guard Dasonte Bowen announced last Wednesday he was leaving the team. Bowen suffered a knee injury in February and didn’t play the rest of the season.