The Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa Adds New Resources to Fight Back Against the Opioid Epidemic

In an effort to battle the opioid epidemic, the University of Iowa added Narcan to AED kits in residence halls cross campus. DITV’s Brady Behrend talked with experts about these new resources.
Byline photo of Brady Behrend
Brady Behrend, DITV Reporter
March 20, 2024
About the Contributor
Brady Behrend, DITV Reporter
(he/him)
Brady Behrend is a Junior Journalism and Mass Communications major. This is his first year as a reporter for DITV and he is interested in sports and campus events.
