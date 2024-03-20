The Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa Adds New Resources to Fight Back Against the Opioid Epidemic
In an effort to battle the opioid epidemic, the University of Iowa added Narcan to AED kits in residence halls cross campus. DITV’s Brady Behrend talked with experts about these new resources.
Brady Behrend
,
DITV Reporter
March 20, 2024
Brady Behrend
Brady Behrend is a Junior Journalism and Mass Communications major. This is his first year as a reporter for DITV and he is interested in sports and campus events.
