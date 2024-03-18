The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City man arrested for stabbing, police request public’s help to identify potential witness

The ICPD is asking for the public to identify a person who may have been a witness to a stabbing that occurred Saturday under the Benton Street Bridge following the suspect’s arrest.
Evan Watson, News Reporter
March 18, 2024
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher

The Iowa City Police Department is actively searching for a possible witness to a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon under the Benton Street Bridge south of Kinnick Stadium.

The suspect, Iowa City resident Yossarian Williams, 47, was arrested on Saturday at 1:28 p.m., eight minutes after the police reported the stabbing took place.

Contributed photo from Iowa City police of potential witness for a stabbing that occurred in Iowa City on Saturday, March 16.

Iowa City police said the witness is described as a white or Hispanic man with a long beard, wearing blue clothes, and carrying a blue backpack.

ICPD has not released information regarding the victim’s status, but the suspect has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, which is defined in Iowa law as any person committing an unjustified act that is intended to cause serious injury to another person.

According to Iowa law, if there is serious injury resulting from the act, then it is a class C Felony and therefore punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to the press release, the Iowa City police can only charge Williams at this time, and finding the witness is currently paramount to making a conviction.

ICPD is asking anyone with information regarding the witness or the stabbing to contact Detective Cade Burma at 319-356-5441 or through the email address [email protected].
About the Contributor
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Editor of Enterpise and Design
she/her/hers
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher is a third-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a minor in International Studies. Before her current role as Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design, Mangra-Dutcher held the positions of Design Editor and News Reporter at The Daily Iowan.
