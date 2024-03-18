The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men's basketball earns No. 3 seed, will take on Kansas State in first round of NIT
Some of Iowa governor’s priorities, big bills nixed in legislative funnel
Iowa women's basketball receives No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
Gatorade to release limited-edition Caitlin Clark water bottle and towel
Combining dissatisfaction with gratitude: How Iowa men's basketball copes with likely NIT bid
DITV: Iowa Women’s Basketball Shines Bright in Las Vegas
While the Iowa Women’s Basketball completed their three-peat in the Big Ten Tournament, fans in Las Vegas gathered to watch the games unfold.
Jayce Bertrand
,
DITV Reporter
March 18, 2024
0
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV Sports: Iowa Draws One Seed Ahead of March Madness
DITV: Newscast Wed Mar 6th, 2024
DITV: Newscast Mon Mar 4th, 2024
More in DITV News
DITV: ReUnion Introduces Dress Code
DITV: COGS Delivers Petition to President Wilson
DITV: A Deeper Look - Into The Woods
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
