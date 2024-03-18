The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Iowa Women’s Basketball Shines Bright in Las Vegas

While the Iowa Women’s Basketball completed their three-peat in the Big Ten Tournament, fans in Las Vegas gathered to watch the games unfold.
Byline photo of Jayce Bertrand
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
March 18, 2024
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
