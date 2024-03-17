Photos: Iowa women’s basketball Selection Show watch party

The Iowa women’s basketball team and members of the media gathered in the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch the reveal of the NCAA tournament bracket on Sunday.

The No. 1-seeded team is set to play the winner of No. 16 Holy Cross and No. 16 UT Martin in the first round at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Game times and days are undetermined as of Sunday night.

Iowa secured its No. 1 seed for the first time since 1992 under head coach C. Vivian Stringer. For Iowa to make it to the Final Four, they will have to defeat No. 3 LSU, the reigning national champions who won against the Hawkeyes in last year’s tournament, 102-85.

In Region 2 in Albany, UCLA is ranked No. 2. Kansas State and Colorado are ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. This season’s game against the Wildcats was the Hawkeyes’ first loss, but they then defeated the team in the teams’ second matchup, 77-70.

Averaging 31.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game, Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark said seeding doesn’t matter as much as preparing to play each week. “And once you’re in, you’re in, and it doesn’t really matter what your seeding is,” Clark said. “You can’t be worried too much about what number a team has next to their name.”