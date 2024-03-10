The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier falls in Big Ten title match, Hawkeyes finish fourth in team race
Illinois spoils Iowa men's basketball's Senior Night, delivering a 73-61 victory
Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 5 Nebraska
Iowa women's basketball bounce back from largest season halftime deficit to win third straight Big Ten Tournament Championship
Iowa's No. 2 Drake Ayala avenges loss to Purdue's No. 1 Matt Ramos, places third at Big Ten Tournament
Advertisement

Illinois spoils Iowa men’s basketball’s Senior Night, delivering a 73-61 victory

The Hawkeyes couldn’t recover from their poor offensive showing in the opening 10 minutes, falling to 18-13 to close out the regular season and earning the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
March 10, 2024
Members+of+the+Iowa+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+team+react+during+a+mens+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Wisconsin+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Saturday%2C+Feb.+17%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Badgers+in+overtime%2C+88-86.+
Shaely Odean
Members of the Iowa men’s basketball team react during a mens basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers in overtime, 88-86.

The Iowa men’s basketball team dropped its final home game of the season to No. 12 Illinois, 73-61, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. 

Only two players for the Hawkeyes scored in double digits on Senior Night. Forward Payton Sandfort notched 23 points and seven rebounds while guard Josh Dix scored 13 points and four rebounds. While the Ilini committed 12 turnovers, they were dominant on the glass, outrebounding the Hawkeyes, 52-38.

Iowa finished the regular season at 18-13 overall and 10-10 in conference play and will have the seventh seed in the Big Ten tournament next week. 

Both teams got off to a rocky start, combining for 1-of-11 shooting from the floor through the first three minutes of the game. Iowa remained scoreless for nearly three more minutes before Payton Sandfort’s mid-range floater at the 15:15 mark ended the team’s 0-of-10 start from the field. 

Illinois continued to roll out as it held a 21-4 lead a little over eight minutes into the ballgame. The Fighting Illini extended the lead to 21 points with just over nine minutes remaining in the first half as the Hawkeye struggles carried on. 

But Iowa eventually found its footing with Brock Harding leading the charge, going on a 16-3 run over the next six minutes to quickly cut the Illinois lead down to 33-25. The first-year guard was responsible for 15 of the team’s 21 points since he checked in at the 11:50 mark. 

The last three minutes were a back-and-forth fight between the two opponents as Illinois held a 39-29 lead heading into the break. 

The game picked up where it left off to start the second half with Illinois and Iowa trading buckets. But it was Iowa that started to pull away with some momentum as a Sandfort corner three and a Josh Dix contested layup at the rim trimmed the lead down to five just six minutes into the second half. The triple secured 1,000 career points for Sandfort. 

After holding Illinois to 2-of-11 shooting over five minutes, the Illini scored on four straight possessions to grasp a 12-point lead. That lead was sliced in half after a pair of Sandfort pull-up threes on the fast break set the score at 59-53 with 6:46 remaining on the clock. 

Illinois’ bruising force inside the paint along with multiple mental mistakes by Iowa saw that six-point deficit extend to a 13-point deficit in just over a minute. The sold-out home crowd could only watch as Iowa’s NCAA Tournament hopes took a brutal hit.

More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Nebraska at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskers, 94-89. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 5 Nebraska
Iowa celebrates during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Iowa women's basketball bounce back from largest season halftime deficit to win third straight Big Ten Tournament Championship
Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Drake Ayala wrestles Purdue’s No. 2 Matt Ramos during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Area on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 34-6. Ramos defeated Ayala by decision, 4-1.
Iowa's No. 2 Drake Ayala avenges loss to Purdue's No. 1 Matt Ramos, places third at Big Ten Tournament
More in Men's Basketball
Iowa forward Ben Krikke attempts a layup during a mens basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 69-67.
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeye seniors prepare for No. 12 Illinois, discuss future aspirations
Iowa guard, Tony Perkins dribbles the ball during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 94-76.
Iowa men’s basketball seniors leave lasting impression stretching far beyond stats
Nov 6, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dunks against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Hawks In The NBA | Feb. 26 - March 3
More in Sports
No. 2 125-pound Iowa’s Drake Ayala wrestles No. 9 Rutgers’ Dean Peterson during session three of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier competes for Big Ten title, four teammates wrestle for third place
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Nebraska at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskers, 94-89.
No. 3, second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball escapes Nebraska in electric Big Ten Tournament Championship win
No. 4 157-pound Iowa’s Jared Franek wrestles No. 1 Penn State’s Levi Haines during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Live updates | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session III of Big Ten Championships
About the Contributors
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Shaely Odean is a transfer student at the University of Iowa, currently in her third year. She is pursuing double majors in Journalism and Strategic Communications, as well as Sustainability Sciences. Shaely works as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan, and her passion lies in environmental issues. Before joining the University of Iowa, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she served as the photo editor for the Kirkwood Communique.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in