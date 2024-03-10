Illinois spoils Iowa men’s basketball’s Senior Night, delivering a 73-61 victory

The Iowa men’s basketball team dropped its final home game of the season to No. 12 Illinois, 73-61, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Only two players for the Hawkeyes scored in double digits on Senior Night. Forward Payton Sandfort notched 23 points and seven rebounds while guard Josh Dix scored 13 points and four rebounds. While the Ilini committed 12 turnovers, they were dominant on the glass, outrebounding the Hawkeyes, 52-38.

Iowa finished the regular season at 18-13 overall and 10-10 in conference play and will have the seventh seed in the Big Ten tournament next week.

Both teams got off to a rocky start, combining for 1-of-11 shooting from the floor through the first three minutes of the game. Iowa remained scoreless for nearly three more minutes before Payton Sandfort’s mid-range floater at the 15:15 mark ended the team’s 0-of-10 start from the field.

Illinois continued to roll out as it held a 21-4 lead a little over eight minutes into the ballgame. The Fighting Illini extended the lead to 21 points with just over nine minutes remaining in the first half as the Hawkeye struggles carried on.

But Iowa eventually found its footing with Brock Harding leading the charge, going on a 16-3 run over the next six minutes to quickly cut the Illinois lead down to 33-25. The first-year guard was responsible for 15 of the team’s 21 points since he checked in at the 11:50 mark.

The last three minutes were a back-and-forth fight between the two opponents as Illinois held a 39-29 lead heading into the break.

The game picked up where it left off to start the second half with Illinois and Iowa trading buckets. But it was Iowa that started to pull away with some momentum as a Sandfort corner three and a Josh Dix contested layup at the rim trimmed the lead down to five just six minutes into the second half. The triple secured 1,000 career points for Sandfort.

After holding Illinois to 2-of-11 shooting over five minutes, the Illini scored on four straight possessions to grasp a 12-point lead. That lead was sliced in half after a pair of Sandfort pull-up threes on the fast break set the score at 59-53 with 6:46 remaining on the clock.

Illinois’ bruising force inside the paint along with multiple mental mistakes by Iowa saw that six-point deficit extend to a 13-point deficit in just over a minute. The sold-out home crowd could only watch as Iowa’s NCAA Tournament hopes took a brutal hit.