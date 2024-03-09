WATCH: Iowa men’s wrestler Brody Teske upsets No. 3 Nic Bouzakis in first round of Big Ten Tournament

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Teske scored a three-point takedown and four near fall points in the final minute to win 15-13.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 9, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+No.+9+133-pound+Brody+Teske+looks+to+the+crowd+while+getting+his+hand+raised+after+wrestling+Oregon+State%E2%80%99s+No.+22+Gabe+Whisenhunt+during+a+men%E2%80%99s+wrestling+dual+between+No.+3+Iowa+and+No.+16+Oregon+State+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Sunday%2C+Nov.+19%2C+2023.+Teske+defeated+Whisenhunt+by+major+decision%2C+18-8.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Beavers%2C+25-11.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa’s No. 9 133-pound Brody Teske looks to the crowd while getting his hand raised after wrestling Oregon State’s No. 22 Gabe Whisenhunt during a men’s wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and No. 16 Oregon State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Teske defeated Whisenhunt by major decision, 18-8. The Hawkeyes defeated the Beavers, 25-11.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Iowa men’s wrestler Brody Teske arguably had the match of the season for the Hawkeyes in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Teske automatically received the lowest seed (14th) in the 133-pound bracket because his name was entered past the deadline.

That didn’t phase the veteran.

Teske crawled back from a 10-1 deficit and scored seven points in the final minute to earn a 15-13 upset win over Ohio State’s No. 3 Nic Bouzakis.

“As far as the seating and all that stuff goes — it’s championship season for a reason. And nobody’s going to come and just lay down. Everyone’s coming to fight. So you got to be ready to bring the fight. If you’re not, you probably should stay home,” Teske said on March 5.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
