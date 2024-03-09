WATCH: Iowa men’s wrestler Brody Teske upsets No. 3 Nic Bouzakis in first round of Big Ten Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Iowa men’s wrestler Brody Teske arguably had the match of the season for the Hawkeyes in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Teske automatically received the lowest seed (14th) in the 133-pound bracket because his name was entered past the deadline.

That didn’t phase the veteran.

Teske crawled back from a 10-1 deficit and scored seven points in the final minute to earn a 15-13 upset win over Ohio State’s No. 3 Nic Bouzakis.

“As far as the seating and all that stuff goes — it’s championship season for a reason. And nobody’s going to come and just lay down. Everyone’s coming to fight. So you got to be ready to bring the fight. If you’re not, you probably should stay home,” Teske said on March 5.

Shortly after Gibbons said he is wrestling like a 14 seed, Teske hit the throttle lol. — Zac McCloud (@ZacMac_23) March 9, 2024

Happy for Teske ! Being in and out of the lineup all season. The Big Ten seeding fiasco. Nice job wrestling full 7 minutes Brody! — Mike McKindley (@mjmckindley) March 9, 2024