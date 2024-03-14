The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa men’s basketball vs. Ohio State first half highlights

The Buckeyes own a 43-38 advantage on the Hawkeyes.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
March 14, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team finds itself down five points at halftime against Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament Thursday night.

Third-year forward Payton Sandfort leads the Hawkeyes in scoring with nine on 3-of-4 shooting from the floor.

The Buckeyes cashed their first five attempts from beyond the arc and are dominating in the paint with 17 rebounds to the Hawkeyes’ 11.
Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.
