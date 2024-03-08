The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Penn State

Grace Smith and Ayrton Breckenridge
March 8, 2024

No. 2 Iowa defeated No. 7 Penn State, 95-62, during a basketball game during the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark made two of her 14 3-point attempts but led the team in points with 24.

Iowa guards Sydney Affolter, Gabbie Marshall, and Taylor McCabe were next in line, after Clark, scoring 18, 15, and 12, respectively. Iowa made 27 of their 67 field goal attempts and 15 of their 44 3-point attempts.

Penn State guard Leilani Kapinus led the Nittany Lions with 19 points. Penn State made 24 of their 69 field goal attempts and seven of their 33 3-point attempts.

Iowa will face Michigan in the semifinals on Saturday, March 9.

Fans wait in a line spanning blocks of skywalks in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday, March 8, 2024, ahead of a Big Ten Tournament women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State in Target Center at 5:30 p.m.

About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
