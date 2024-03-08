Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Penn State

No. 2 Iowa defeated No. 7 Penn State, 95-62, during a basketball game during the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark made two of her 14 3-point attempts but led the team in points with 24.

Iowa guards Sydney Affolter, Gabbie Marshall, and Taylor McCabe were next in line, after Clark, scoring 18, 15, and 12, respectively. Iowa made 27 of their 67 field goal attempts and 15 of their 44 3-point attempts.

Penn State guard Leilani Kapinus led the Nittany Lions with 19 points. Penn State made 24 of their 69 field goal attempts and seven of their 33 3-point attempts.

Iowa will face Michigan in the semifinals on Saturday, March 9.