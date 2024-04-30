‘Hometown Hawkeye’: Solon’s Callie Levin to the Iowa women’s basketball program

Levin will be the only freshman coming to the team from Iowa.
Byline photo of Jami Martin-Trainor
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
April 30, 2024
Solon senior Callie Levin prepares to shoot the ball during the 3A Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union state championship basketball game between Solon and Estherville Lincoln Central on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Midgets 54-47. (Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan)
Solon senior Callie Levin prepares to shoot the ball during the 3A Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union state championship basketball game between Solon and Estherville Lincoln Central on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Midgets 54-47. (Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan)
Emily Nyberg

When Callie Levin was in sixth grade, she would tag along with her sister for basketball practice with coach Darryl Moore’s Court 45 training program. Levin wasn’t working with Moore yet, but she would substitute in if there was a player missing.

Even while playing against girls two or three years older than her, Moore said she was one of the best players on the court.

“You can see right away that she was good and that she was determined,” Moore said. “She wasn’t just a kid that knew how to play, but a kid that was really motivated to play, and get better, and do well all the time.”

Solon players get ready before the 3A Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union state championship basketball game between Solon and Estherville Lincoln Central on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Midgets 54-47. (Emily Nyberg)

Now, Levin is approaching the end of her senior year of high school as the Iowa women’s basketball team’s only recruit from Iowa in the class of 2028.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I always wanted to go to Iowa,” Levin said. “Going to the games and stuff watching them play — I always wanted to be a Hawkeye.”

According to Prep Girls Hoops, Levin is the No. 2 recruit from Iowa. The 5-foot-10 point guard from Solon High School is second only to Aili Tanke, an Iowa State commit from Johnston, Iowa.

Moore, who is now her personal trainer, started working directly with Levin in high school, aiming to refine her skills for a bigger stage.

The trainer has worked with other players who now play professional collegiate basketball — including Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke from Cedar Rapids — and said intrinsic motivation and willingness to learn make these players stand out.

“Players like that actually give me energy,” Moore said. “When we’re working out with Callie, she brings the energy all the time, and it boosts my energy as well.”

Levin said her positivity has been rooted in her from a young age and she is grateful to her family for instilling positive values and faith into her life at a young age.

Solon senior Callie Lcin cheers after making a three pointer during the 3A Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union state championship basketball game between Solon and Estherville Lincoln Central on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Midgets 54-47. (Emily Nyberg)

Over the years, Levin said she learned to value herself and her identity outside of basketball, allowing her to enjoy the sport even more.

“You’ll see on the basketball court just after I make a three with my teammate, and it’s definitely awesome,” Levin said, “Just celebrating because basketball is fun, so that’s how it should be played.”

Jamie Smith, the head coach for the Solon girl’s basketball program, said he saw the passion the point guard brings to the table his first year coaching for the Spartans when Levin was in seventh grade.

When Levin’s older sister played for Smith, Levin had already “bought into the program” before she started playing. Smith said there was a particularly tough loss the team faced where Levin came down tearing up.

Smith asked why she was crying, and Levin responded that she was just sad the team she cared for lost.

“There’s just a lot of other memories, you know? There’s just so many,” Smith said. “I’m gonna miss the van rides and the team meals and stuff.”

Solon senior Callie Levin writes in her notebook before the 3A Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union state championship basketball game between Solon and Estherville Lincoln Central on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Midgets 54-47. Levin is signed to the Iowa women’s basketball team in the incoming class on 2028. (Emily Nyberg)

Both Smith and Moore commended Levin for her positive mentality and ability to uplift her teammates. Maintaining that energy under stress, however, is a learned skill.

Smith said that near the beginning of her career, Levin was putting a lot of pressure on herself. As the leading scorer for her team putting up 20 points a game for the Solon Spartans as a 14-year-old, Smith said there was a lot of pressure on her as a player.

Smith said the pressure culminated in the last game of her freshman season with a loss against Davenport High School’s team. With chants of “overrated” from the opponent’s crowd, Smith said Levin wasn’t playing her best.

“It was hard for me to watch her go through that,” Smith said. “As time went on, that didn’t faze her. I think that drove her more than anything.”

Four years later, and that mental growth is beyond clear. Levin ended her senior season averaging 22.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.8 steals for the year. The Spartans went 24-3 this year, and have been 79-20 since she joined the team.

Levin was named Miss Iowa Basketball 2024 by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association: a lofty achievement for the state that prompted the explosive growth of women’s basketball with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

Now, Levin is onto her next endeavor with the Iowa women’s basketball team.

When Levin first got the call from head coach Lisa Bluder asking her to visit campus after a tournament game with All Iowa Attack — a youth basketball program in Ames, Iowa — it was a manifestation of her childhood dreams coming true.

“I was going crazy in the car,” she said. “I was like, ‘Lisa wants to call me? Are you kidding me?’ It was an insane moment.”

Even before that call, however, Levin had connections to both Iowa and the women’s basketball program. With both of her parents finishing their college careers at the University of Iowa, plus her sister’s current position as a member of the rowing team, Iowa was a natural choice.

The recent notoriety surrounding Iowa’s program also helped, which Smith said will only grow as more Iowans are recruited and come into the program.

“Callie is going to draw a lot of people to be Hawkeye fans that maybe weren’t, or women’s basketball fans that maybe weren’t,” Smith said.

Solon Head Coach Jamie Smith speaks with the team during a time out of the quarterfinal game between Solon and Dubuque Wahlert at the 2024 IGHSAU state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, Feb, 27, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Golden Eagles 58-47. (Emily Nyberg)

As the only incoming first-year on the Iowa women’s basketball team, Levin said she was excited to represent Iowa on a team she has been watching since the second grade.

“I think it’s pretty cool that I can be a hometown Hawkeye,” she said. “I’m just so grateful for that kind of fan base that’s gonna follow me along.”

Solon High School senior and Iowa women’s basketball commit, Callie Levin practices with her personal coach Darryl Moore at the Court 45 Basketball facility in North Liberty on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Levin works one-on-one with Moore every Thursday. (Emily Nyberg)

Levin also had the opportunity to work with current players on the team during her time at All Iowa Attack. She said  Stuelke, Taylor McCabe, Jada Gyamfi, Kylie Feuerbach, Sydney Affolter, and herself all played together on the team in Ames, and she is looking forward to continuing their connections and chemistry.

Both the coaching staff and the fans surrounding the program also influenced Levin’s choice to commit to Iowa. She said the culture she experienced while visiting campus valued every player, both as athletes and humans, which played an important role in her decision.

“Coach Bluder and all the other coaches, they just — they make the girls better women, and I think that’s something to look at,” Levin said.

In terms of melding into the team, Moore and Smith said while it will require hard work, Levin undoubtedly has the skills to succeed at the collegiate level.

Smith said Levin’s ability on defense and her strategic mind are two undervalued components of her play that he’s excited to see flourish under Iowa’s program.

Solon senior Callie Levin prepares to shoot the ball during the 3A Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union state championship basketball game between Solon and Estherville Lincoln Central on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Midgets 54-47. (Emily Nyberg)

Moore said while Levin might not be putting up 30 points a game, there are other benchmarks that Levin is sure to meet in order to excel.

“I’m really excited to see her at the next level,” Moore said. “I really don’t worry about Callie because her motor runs at such a high level that she will succeed no matter what.”

Ultimately, Levin said she is excited to take this opportunity to improve with Iowa’s program, the coaching staff, and her future teammates.

“I’m definitely looking forward to growing and just getting better, on the basketball court and off the basketball court,” she said.
More to Discover
More in Featured
The artists of “The Future is Indigenous”, a fashion show displaying the work created by local Indigenous artists at the Englert on Saturday, April 27, 2024. This is the first year that the fashion show was held.
The Future is Indigenous Fashion Show redefines Indigenous art
Protesters wait for the start of a pro-Palestinian demonstration to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War at the Courtyard by Marriott in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters from Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups demonstrated outside while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, spoke inside the hotel for a campaign fundraiser.
Students plan three-day solidarity event on Pentacrest for pro-Palestine encampments across US
City High School seniors Penelope Wilmoth and Vivian Shields yell a chant during a pro-Palestinian demonstration to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War at the Courtyard by Marriott in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters from Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups demonstrated outside while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, spoke inside the hotel for a campaign fundraiser.
Pro-Palestine protesters call on Miller-Meeks, Speaker Johnson for an end of U.S. aid to Israel
More in Sports
Iowa players high five after a baseball game between Iowa and Milwaukee at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 12-6.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s comeback win over Illinois State
Nebraskas volleyball team lines up before a volleyball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Point/Counterpoint | Who will win the 2024 Big Ten volleyball title?
Iowa’s Lizzie Korczak competes in the Javelin during the first rounds of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Jerod Ringwald/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa track and field’s Lizzy Korczak embarks on a journey with the javelin
More in Women's Basketball
Mar 9, 2024; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Lucy Olsen (3) looks for an opening against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa women’s basketball transfer Lucy Olsen is unbothered by outside pressure
A member of Raygun staff works on Hannah Stuelke shirts at the Raygun Printing Facility in Des Moines on Feb. 9, 2024. Raygun increased their supply of Stuelke shirts following her record-breaking 47 point game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena the previous night.
Basketball to business: Caitlin Clark’s economic impact
Dowling Catholic varsity girls basketball head coach Kristin Meyer holds her hands together during a 5A Iowa high school state championship game between Dowling and Johnston at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Maroons lost to the Dragons, 36-48.
Photos: Making the Maroons
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in