JoCo Public Health finds restaurant health code violations in February

Johnson County Public Health completed its routine monthly inspection of local restaurants and other food establishments, compiling 80 inspections in February. Officials recorded 210 violations among these food establishments within the whole county.

Of the inspected establishments, 59 had at least one violation. These 59 food establishments had a number of violations ranging between one and 12.

Coralville

30hop on 900 E. 2nd Ave. had eight violations on Feb. 7. Six of these inspection issues were corrected while an inspector was onsite.

The violations that were not corrected on-site included a can opener blade being visibly dirty and the house-made coleslaw lacking a label for when it was made.

Of the inspection issues corrected, four of these included multiple hand sinks lacking hand-drying towels, the bar hand sink missing a hand washing cleanser, the trash can being misplaced in front of the sink, and the staff discarding food items stored past the seven-day limit.

The fifth corrected violation was an employee observed touching raw shrimp and changing gloves without washing their hands. The inspector informed the employees to wash their hands.

The final corrected violation was the food that required cooling, such as tomatoes and coleslaw, being stored at a warm temperature. The person in charge corrected this by turning on the cooler and bringing the food to the correct temperature.

Iowa City

Acapulco Mexican Bakery 2 on 1937 Keokuk St. had 12 violations on Feb. 27. Six of these inspection issues were corrected while an inspector was onsite.

Three violations included the facility not having a certified food protection manager, hand soap not being available at multiple hand washing sinks, and the ice cream department hand sink missing its hand-drying provisions.

The sanitizer at the bakery tested at zero parts per million on the low-temperature chemical dish machine. The person in charge agreed to use the three-compartment sinks to clean utensils. Additionally, house-made bean containers and raw items were not covered while stored in the cooler.

The last of the not corrected violations was the person in charge not being able to ensure four employee expectations, such as making sure employees are effectively cleaning their hands and making sure that employees are preventing cross-contamination with bare hands.

The first of the corrected violations regarded raw chicken stored alongside raw pork in the meat department retail cooler. The person in charge corrected this by rearranging the cooler to store the raw chicken in a separate container.

The second of the corrected violations was a dishwashing employee handling dirty dishes and then handling food preparation without washing their hands first. This was corrected by the inspector discussing proper hand washing requirements with the owner and staff.

Other violations corrected by the staff and inspector were several commercial containers missing the open date, sinks being blocked by a trash can, employees handling food with bare hands, and a chemical spray bottle being misplaced on the single-use items shelf.

Short’s Burger & Shine Eastside on 521 Westbury Drive had six violations on Feb. 1. Four of these inspection issues were corrected while an inspector was onsite.

The first of the violations not corrected was the establishment using a non-continuous cooking method for preparing chicken wings. This procedure had not been approved by Johnson County Public Health.

The second of the uncorrected violations was several open commercial containers and several containers of prepared foods and sauces did not include the date they were opened.

Of the inspection issues corrected, the first includes raw pork being stored above the ready-to-eat chicken by the kitchen entrance. This was corrected by the person in charge placing the raw pork below the cooked chicken.

Other corrected issues included the cheese being stored at a warmer temperature and being re-cooled. Additionally, the sanitizer was tested at zero parts per million on the low-temperature chemical dish machine and was corrected by the Environmental Management System during inspection.

RELATED: Johnson County Public Health reports health code violations at local restaurants

The final corrected issue was the kitchen spray bottle sanitizer being too strong. This was corrected by the person in charge of remaking the sanitizer and testing it within parameters.

Hilltop Tavern Ltd. on 1100 N. Dodge St. had eight violations on Feb. 6. Three of these inspection issues were corrected while an inspector was onsite.

Of the inspection observations not corrected, three of these include the facility having an expired food protection manager certification, the men’s bathroom lacking a hand washing sign for employees, and the oven cleaner spray bottle being misplaced on the dry food storage shelf.

Additionally, several open commercial containers and several containers of prepared foods and sauces did not include the date they were opened.

The violations corrected were the staff discarding foods that were held past the seven-day mark, the person in charge remaking sanitizer for all buckets after the sanitizer tested at zero, and the inspector discussing food contact after observing an employee handling food with bare hands.