The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Man arrested and charged for animal neglect in Riverside puppy mill
Nikki Haley drops presidential campaign
Iowa men's wrestling prepping for Big Ten Championships
The Athletic unanimously names Caitlin Clark National Player of the Year
Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark inks multi-year NIL deal with Panini America
Advertisement

UI leads in neonatal hemodynamics for continued precision care of premature infants

The UI Health Care’s Neonatal Hemodynamics Fellowship has become the leading program for treating the cardiovascular system in premature infants.
Byline photo of Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
March 6, 2024
The+University+of+Iowa+Hospital+and+Clinics+is+seen+on+Wednesday%2C+June+19%2C+2023.+
Cody Blissett
The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is seen on Wednesday, June 19, 2023.

As a neonatology trainee Adrianne Bischoff, a University of Iowa clinical assistant professor of pediatrics in neonatology, encountered numerous sick infants at a hospital who required precision care they could not receive at the time.

Bischoff went through University of Iowa Health Care’s neonatal hemodynamics fellowship program in 2019, and learned about cardiovascular physiology, how to execute echocardiography, and how to implement precise treatments for a variety of diseases.

“I wanted to do something meaningful that would significantly impact patient outcomes and change the lives of critically ill, premature babies and their families,” Bischoff said.

Neonatal hemodynamics is the study of how healthy the cardiovascular system is in newborns and infants. UI Health Care’s program in the field — a one-year fellowship offered to neonatologists — is the first of its kind in the U.S.

After being established in 2018, the program received its first echo machine, which is used to study how well the heart is working and how blood flow is reaching vital organs, Patrick McNamara, neonatology division director at UI Health Care, said.

This specialty is an additional one-year program that neonatologists — doctors who care for premature infants — must complete to learn how to effectively use the machine.

McNamara said the primary purpose of the program is to better understand a baby’s cardiovascular health and to reach a diagnosis, allowing neonatologists to understand what is wrong and develop a treatment plan.

The program conducts screening assessments in which an echocardiogram is performed to determine if there is anything abnormal with the heart. These tests are administered to premature infants born at less than 27 weeks, McNamara said.

Additionally, the program conducts evaluations when there is something wrong with the infant, such as low blood pressure or difficulty receiving oxygen in the bloodstream.

In 2018, the program was solely made up of McNamara and Regan Giesinger, who originally developed the program. It has since expanded to a team of five faculty, with hopes of adding one more person next year.

The fellowship offers research opportunities that allow fellows to foster skills in study design and data analysis, all while staying up to date with new advancements in the field of neonatology and hemodynamics.

“Being a part of this program has significantly advanced my professional growth, and I now feel more confident in managing premature babies with hemodynamic problems,” Bischoff said.

McNamara said there are daily education sessions in which trainees will present a series of cases to their faculty and fellows, helping to advance research.

“Ideas come out of those types of ideas on a daily basis,” McNamara said.

McNamara said this program has assisted families by being able to reassure them that there is no “blind guessing” when it comes to what type of therapy to deliver, as it is very specific to a specific condition.

“The analogy I often use is of the mechanic — trying to diagnose what is wrong with your car is impossible without lifting the hood itself. We ‘lift the hood’, find the problem, and provide a very specific therapy,” McNamara said.

RELATED: UIHC piloting new theranostic cancer treatments in clinical trials

Since beginning his fellowship in July 2023, John Wren Jr., a current fellow in the UI Health Care neonatal hemodynamics program, said he has learned a lot from how to determine which babies need a neonatal echo to talking with patients’ families and delivering the echo right at their bedside.

“When I learned about the targeted and direct echocardiogram that neonatologists could administer, I knew that this was a technique that I needed to learn,” Wren said.

Wren said he hopes to continue to help patients and their families and bring a similar program to NICUs where neonatal hemodynamics care is currently unavailable.

McNamara said there is a huge interest in introducing hemodynamic programs across the country.

“Our mission is not only to help babies in Iowa but to ensure that every baby gets the best possible care,” McNamara said.
More to Discover
More in Campus
Students work in groups during the translation course World Literature: 1700 at Van Allen Hall in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. One year ago, the University of Iowa was the first University in the U.S. to create a B.A. degree in Translation.
First-of-its-kind UI translation bachelor’s degree sees growth
COGS members react to a speaker during a COGS Protest on the Pentacrest on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Graduate student union delivers petition to UI president calling for end to student fees
Raising Canes Chicken Fingers opens in Burlington Township on Jan. 17.
Raising Cane's to open in Old Capitol Town Center on UI campus
More in News
A dog surrendered from a breeding kennel in rural Riverside is seen at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs.
Man arrested and charged for animal neglect in Riverside puppy mill
An employee puts stickers on bottles of pasteurized milk at the Mothers Milk Bank of Iowa in Coralville on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The Mothers Milk Bank of Iowa has seen a shortage in milk donations.
Local milk bank assists mothers unable to produce necessary amount of breast milk
ReUnion Brewery displays a sign signifying the dress code in the Iowa City Ped Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. ReUnion has updated their dress code to exclude items like baggy clothes, backpacks, and sunglasses.
ReUnion Brewery implements dress code amid weapon threats
More in UI Hospitals & Clinics
College of Public Health is seen in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Iowa again ranks second for highest, fastest-growing number of cancer cases in US
Latitude workers carry a new Iowa Health Care sign during a Mercy signage changing at the University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center Downtown Campus in Iowa City on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Mercy Iowa City begins new chapter as UI Health Care’s downtown campus
The University of Iowa Stead Family Childrens Hospital is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
UI Health Care implements temporary mask requirements in some hospital units
About the Contributors
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in