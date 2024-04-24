The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa Republicans voice support $95 billion foreign aid package, TikTok ban
UI requests approval to lease medical facility in Urbandale
Hills Elementary students to move to Alexander Elementary School after closure
Students march for Take Back the Night at Pentacrest to call for end to sexual violence
Dane’s Dairy transitions to new ownership
Advertisement

Nationwide search begins for new chief operating officer of UI Health Care

The search begins after current chief operating officer Emily Blomberg announced her departure Tuesday.
Byline photo of Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
April 24, 2024
The+University+of+Iowa+Hospitals+and+Clinics+main+building+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Feb.+21%2C+2023.
Shuntaro Kawasaki
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics main building is seen in Iowa City on Feb. 21, 2023.

UI Health Care launched a search for a new chief operating officer Tuesday after current COO Emily Blomberg announced her departure.

Blomberg was appointed to the position in January 2022. Denise Jamieson, dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine, said Blomberg will transition to a leadership position in her home state of Minnesota.

Jamieson said the university will begin its search effective immediately.

“We are confident we will be able to attract excellent candidates for this role,” Jamieson said.

According to a Q&A conducted by UI Health Care, Bradley Haws, associate vice president of UI Health Care, said filling the COO position as soon as possible is important because they play a key role in the leadership team.

“This is a great career opportunity for Emily, and I know she has strong ties to Minnesota, where she grew up,” Haws said.

According to the Pioneer Press, Blomberg will now serve as president of Regions Hospital and the Regions Hospital Foundation in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Blomberg will begin her position on June 13.

In her role as chief operating officer, Blomberg oversaw patient care operations and worked closely with department chairs and other hospital leaders.

According to state records, Blomberg currently makes about $540,000 in her current position as chief operating officer.

RELATED: UI Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology names new chair, department executive officer

Additionally, Blomberg served as the operating sponsor of the Mercy Iowa City integration steering committee.

Before her appointment at the UI, Blomberg served as chief operating officer for Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she oversaw surgical, pharmacy, information technology, and other hospital operations.

From 2010 to 2017, Blomberg served in leadership roles at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, including health system operations vice president, associate vice president, and director.
More to Discover
More in Campus
Activists march and chant down South Linn St. during a Take Back the Night rally in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Activists marched to Linn Street and back to end rape culture and amplify the voices of survivors of sexual violence.
Photos: WRAC hosts 2024 Take Back the Night rally
Activists march down South Clinton St. during a Take Back the Night protest in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Activists marched to Linn Street and back to end rape culture and amplify the voices of survivors of sexual violence.
Students march for Take Back the Night at Pentacrest to call for end to sexual violence
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house is seen on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. On Thursday, the University of Iowa announced that the registered student organization status for the Kappa Sigma, Delta Chi, and Sigma Nu fraternity chapters, as well as the Sigma Alpha Epsilon colony would be revoked.
Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter returns to UI campus
More in Higher Education
David Barker, a regent, speaks at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting hosted at the University of Northern Iowa on Sept. 15, 2022.
UI seeks regent approval for Bachelor of Arts in Counseling and Behavioral Health Services program
Iowa Board of Regents President of Pro Tem Sherry Bates listens to a speaker during a board meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Iowa Board of Regents President Sherry Bates term extended until 2026
Iowa Board of Regents President of Pro Tem Sherry Bates listens to a speaker during a board meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
UI requests approval to lease medical facility in Urbandale
More in News
Iowa City man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for overdose death connection
Iowa City man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for overdose death connection
Iowa City Community School’s Superintendent Matt Degner during a school board meeting in the District’s Educational Services Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
Hills Elementary students to move to Alexander Elementary School after closure
Frederick Newell poses for a portrait in his office in Iowa City on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Newell is the founder of a non-profit organization called Dream City.
Grant rewards helps Iowa City organizations serve underrepresented communities
About the Contributors
Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
Shuntaro Kawasaki
Shuntaro Kawasaki, Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Shuntaro Kawasaki is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Neuroscience with a minor in Chemistry and Cinema. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Shuntaro has interned at the Carver College of Medicine, writing a research paper.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in