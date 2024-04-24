Nationwide search begins for new chief operating officer of UI Health Care

UI Health Care launched a search for a new chief operating officer Tuesday after current COO Emily Blomberg announced her departure.

Blomberg was appointed to the position in January 2022. Denise Jamieson, dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine, said Blomberg will transition to a leadership position in her home state of Minnesota.

Jamieson said the university will begin its search effective immediately.

“We are confident we will be able to attract excellent candidates for this role,” Jamieson said.

According to a Q&A conducted by UI Health Care, Bradley Haws, associate vice president of UI Health Care, said filling the COO position as soon as possible is important because they play a key role in the leadership team.

“This is a great career opportunity for Emily, and I know she has strong ties to Minnesota, where she grew up,” Haws said.

According to the Pioneer Press, Blomberg will now serve as president of Regions Hospital and the Regions Hospital Foundation in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Blomberg will begin her position on June 13.

In her role as chief operating officer, Blomberg oversaw patient care operations and worked closely with department chairs and other hospital leaders.

According to state records, Blomberg currently makes about $540,000 in her current position as chief operating officer.

Additionally, Blomberg served as the operating sponsor of the Mercy Iowa City integration steering committee.

Before her appointment at the UI, Blomberg served as chief operating officer for Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she oversaw surgical, pharmacy, information technology, and other hospital operations.

From 2010 to 2017, Blomberg served in leadership roles at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, including health system operations vice president, associate vice president, and director.