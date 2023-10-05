The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa football's offensive line sticks together, stays confident over adversity
Hinson, Miller-Meeks support Steve Scalise for new speaker of the House
Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity program empowers women to learn construction
Mercy IC auction remains unresolved after late-night continuance
UIHC piloting new theranostic cancer treatments in clinical trials
Advertisement

UIHC piloting new theranostic cancer treatments in clinical trials

Theranostics, a form of treatment that combines diagnostics and therapy, is now being used to treat advanced prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
October 5, 2023
The+University+of+Iowa+Hospital+and+Clinics+is+seen+on+Wednesday%2C+June+19%2C+2023.+
Cody Blissett
The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is seen on Wednesday, June 19, 2023.

Theranostics, a new cancer treatment, has taken the world of medicine by storm. Theranostics is a specific type of therapy used to treat a variety of cancers, from prostate, breast, thyroid, bone and more.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has an active theranostics program and is in the process of conducting Phase 1 clinical trials on new theranostic treatments.

According to the National Cancer Institute, theranostics, at its most basic, is a fusion of therapy and diagnosis. For example, oncologists may use this concept by blending chemotherapy, gene therapy, and radiation with a variety of diagnostic techniques and radiation targeting certain cancer cells.

With close collaboration between the UI’s Department of Radiation and the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, theranostics has taken a new form at UIHC.

Michael Henry, deputy director of the UI’s Holden Comprehensive Care Center and UI professor, said as technology continues to evolve and new cancer treatments are put to the test, artificial intelligence will likely become a component, likely in the form of imaging.

Theranostics offers a way to improve precision and be more patient specific, which is what makes it new and innovative, compared to other treatment plans.

“This is a new and innovative form of cancer treatment and I think that as it continues to evolve, we will see the mark it has made,” Henry said.

These techniques often include Positron Emission Tomography, or PET scans, computed tomography, computed tomography (CT scans) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

Theranostics combines the use of radioactive drugs, first used to identify a tumor and diagnose a cancer, and then used to deliver a therapy to the metastatic tumor sites that have been identified by the diagnostic, Thaddeus Wadas, the Associate Professor at the Department of Radiation Oncology, said.

Henry describes this treatment as a “lock and key” mechanism.

“Theranostics combine the ability to see where a patient’s tumor is and then to target that tumor with radiation,” Henry said.

The treatment itself is what is known as systemic radiotherapy, meaning that it has been created in a tube, outside of the human body, and then injected into the patient.

Currently, there are two FDA approved theranostic treatments. One can be used for pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, while the other can be used for advanced metastatic prostate cancer.

Both forms of treatment have proved successful and with this newer modality of treatment, and high-risk cancer patients now have a new form of treatment, Henry said.

RELATED: New UI cancer research inspired by latte foam

Regarding safety, this new form of treatment is much safer than that of regular radiation therapy, Henry said, and has a lower toxicity rate.

“Though this is a very new form of treatment, it is a part of a variety of different approaches to cancer treatment, and for those with advanced prostate cancer especially, it offers a new avenue for patients who may have believed they have no options left,” Henry said.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Nite Ride vehicles are seen in Iowa City on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Iowa City mental health services added to GuideLink Center
Ollies Bargain Outlet is seen in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet donates $100,000 to UI Hospitals and Clinics, IC store opens
Opening day at the Hamburg Inn No. 2 after renovations were made in Iowa City, on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Hamburg Inn No. 2 reopens in time for UI Homecoming weekend
More in News
Max Wilbur puts cheese on a pizza at Pagliais Pizza in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Wilbur started working three weeks ago, and likes the slower pace of the restaurant’s workflow.
Pagliai's Pizza fifth generation building owner to sell property
A community member talks with an Iowa City Firefighter after an active fire near a river encampment in Iowa City, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023
IC Fire Department investigates fire at encampment of unhoused individuals
Photo contributed by Grant Gillon
University of Iowa alum Grant Gillon wins ‘MasterChef’ season 13
More in Science and Research
Photo illustration by Theodore Retsinas
JoCo health officials recommend getting vaccinated for flu season
Johnson County Public Health building sign is seen Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
JoCo Public Health selected for grant program to address vaccine inequities
The front counter of Hy-vee pharmacy is seen on Sept. 19, 2023.
UI student pharmacists administer free flu vaccines at Hy-Vee
About the Contributors
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in