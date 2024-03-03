Kristin Juszczyk designs custom vest for Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The jacket was presented to Clark in the locker room after the Hawkeyes’ 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 3, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+warms+up+before+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+Michigan+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+11%2C+2024.%0A
Emily Nyberg
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark warms up before a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.

State Farm partnered with fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk to create two custom vest jackets — one for Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark and one for Jake from State Farm.

This is the first time Juszczyk has created a custom jacket for a college athlete. The jacket was presented to Clark in the locker room after the Hawkeyes’ 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

“I wanted to be able to make a special piece for her to show her how much her fans love her, how much Iowa loves her, and what a trailblazer she is,” Juszczyk told PEOPLE Magazine. “I think there’s just no better time than to honor a woman and a woman in sports.”

The vest jacket includes pieces of Clark’s Iowa basketball jerseys and highlights different records she’s broken throughout her career, including the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record. The vest jacket also includes red accents on the zipper and the State Farm logo, highlighting Clark’s brand deal with the insurance company. Clark signed with State Farm on Oct. 10, 2023, and has since starred in several commercials.

“I wish I could add all her awards on there, but you would need 700 jackets to fit all that, which is incredible,” Juszczyk told Yahoo Sports on Friday. “It’s a special piece, and I hope she loves it.”

Juszczyk’s career took off when she designed a Kansas City Chiefs puffer jacket for Taylor Swift. The pop star wore it during the Chiefs playoff game on Jan. 13.

Weeks before, Juszczyk designed a vest for Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history. The vest highlighted Biles’ husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. Juszczyk has also designed a Detroit Lions jacket for actor Taylor Lautner.

Jake from State Farm and State Farm CMO Kristyn Cook were at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday to watch Clark. To make the day even more special, State Farm surprised the point guard by flying in one of her favorite players, four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore.

“I feel like I’m fan girling so hard,” Clark said with a big grin after hugging Moore in the Carver tunnel.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
