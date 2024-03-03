Kristin Juszczyk designs custom vest for Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark

State Farm partnered with fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk to create two custom vest jackets — one for Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark and one for Jake from State Farm.

This is the first time Juszczyk has created a custom jacket for a college athlete. The jacket was presented to Clark in the locker room after the Hawkeyes’ 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

“I wanted to be able to make a special piece for her to show her how much her fans love her, how much Iowa loves her, and what a trailblazer she is,” Juszczyk told PEOPLE Magazine. “I think there’s just no better time than to honor a woman and a woman in sports.”

Kristin Juszczyk strikes again with a custom vest for Caitlin Clark ahead of her breaking the NCAA Division 1 scoring record. 🔥 (📸: @CasNegley) pic.twitter.com/fV2GrWdm9y — theScore (@theScore) March 3, 2024

The vest jacket includes pieces of Clark’s Iowa basketball jerseys and highlights different records she’s broken throughout her career, including the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record. The vest jacket also includes red accents on the zipper and the State Farm logo, highlighting Clark’s brand deal with the insurance company. Clark signed with State Farm on Oct. 10, 2023, and has since starred in several commercials.

“I wish I could add all her awards on there, but you would need 700 jackets to fit all that, which is incredible,” Juszczyk told Yahoo Sports on Friday. “It’s a special piece, and I hope she loves it.”

Juszczyk’s career took off when she designed a Kansas City Chiefs puffer jacket for Taylor Swift. The pop star wore it during the Chiefs playoff game on Jan. 13.

Weeks before, Juszczyk designed a vest for Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history. The vest highlighted Biles’ husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. Juszczyk has also designed a Detroit Lions jacket for actor Taylor Lautner.

Jake from State Farm and State Farm CMO Kristyn Cook were at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday to watch Clark. To make the day even more special, State Farm surprised the point guard by flying in one of her favorite players, four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore.

“I feel like I’m fan girling so hard,” Clark said with a big grin after hugging Moore in the Carver tunnel.