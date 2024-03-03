Iowa women’s basketball receives No. 2 seed in Big Ten Tournament

After a 10-point win over Big Ten regular season champion Ohio State on Sunday, the Iowa women’s basketball team secured a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Iowa heads into the tournament at 26-4 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten.

Iowa’s victory broke the tie between the Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers for second place in the conference standings. Iowa ended the regular season with a higher winning percentage against the top team in the standings — Iowa was 1-1 against the Buckeyes, and Indiana was 0-1.

Iowa will face the winner of No. 7 Penn State and No. 10 Wisconsin at 5:30 p.m. on March 8.

All-session tickets are sold out for the Big Ten Tournament — the first sellout in the event’s 31-year history. Over 109,000 fans are expected to attend the event at the Target Center in Minneapolis from March 6-10.

All 13 games of this year’s conference tournament will be broadcast live nationally. The opening round will be streamed on Peacock for the first time, while Big Ten Network (and the FOX Sports App) will broadcast the second round through semifinal games. The championship game on March 10 will tip off at 11 a.m. on CBS, the first time the network will carry the title game.