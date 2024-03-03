Iowa gymnastics tops Sacramento State in California

The Iowa gymnastics team defeated Sacramento State, 196.025-194.900, Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, California.

Second-year Karina Muñoz led the way for the GymHawks, winning three of the four event titles and earning her second career all-around victory with a score of 39.525. The GymHawks finished the competition with 10 top-three finishes.

Crown is hers👑 With her second-best All Around total (39.525), @Karinamunozz_ takes the AA title, and adds 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 on Vault (9.875), Beam (9.925), and Floor (9.90)!#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/YpyQT05zXy — Iowa Gymnastics (@IowaGymnastics) March 3, 2024

Bars

The GymHawks and the Hornets tied on their first apparatus with a score of 48.750. Muñoz led Iowa with a score of 9.825 and scored second place in the event. First-year Eva Volpe notched an impressive 9.775, and second-year Gianna Masella contributed with a 9.750 respectively.

Vault

Iowa took the lead from Sacramento State with a score of 48.850 on its second rotation. Earning her first of many event titles was Muñoz with a 9.875. First-year Alyse Karenbauer and second-year Hannah Castillo both earned second place in the event with matching scores of 9.825. Both scores matched each athlete’s season best.

Floor

The GymHawks extended their lead in the third apparatus of the afternoon with an event-best score of 49.250. Second-year Bailey Libby and Muñoz each took home the event title with a matching score of 9.900. Second-year Emily Erb earned a third-place finish with a score of 9.875 respectively.

Beam

The GymHawks capped off their victory in the final rotation with a score of 49.175. Fourth-year Aubrey Nick and third-year Ilka Juk notched a second-place event finish with a pair of 9.875s — a season-best for Nick. In her anchor position, Muñoz capped off her afternoon with a 9.925, earning her third event title of the day.

Up next

The Iowa gymnastics team heads to Ames, Iowa, to compete against in-state rival Iowa State on Friday, March 8. The event starts in Hilton Coliseum at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.