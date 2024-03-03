Celebrities show out for Iowa women’s basketball’s game against Ohio State

On Sunday, March 3, Iowa City has become the center of the college basketball universe as Caitlin Clark looks to become the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, needing 18 points to surpass former LSU star Pete Maravich’s 3,617 career total.

Inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena, a notable list of celebrities are present to potentially witness history.

Hours before tip-off, a stunned Clark met former WNBA star Maya Moore, one of Clark’s basketball idols growing up in West Des Moines. Moore, a UConn grad, won league MVP honors in 2014 and has earned four titles to go along with six All-Star selections.

Actor Kevin Miles, known for his role as “Jake from State Farm,” also made an appearance in the tunnels of Carver before the contest.

On Feb. 28, Clark surpassed Lynette Woodard in career points. Woodard played for Kansas from 1977-1981, where she collected 3,649 points. That number doesn’t officially count for the NCAA women’s record, as the NCAA sanctioned women’s basketball in the 1981-82 season. Nevertheless, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder called Woodard’s statistic the real women’s record.

Lynette Woodard in the house today. Woodard played for Kansas from 1978-81 and held the AIAW/NCAA scoring record for nearly 45 years. 📸- @webcentrick pic.twitter.com/a3TizXxAoL — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) March 3, 2024

Rapper Travis Scott had a courtside seat to the action and even joined in the team on the floor in its postgame celebration, posing for a photo and shaking hands with Bluder.

"Caitlin Clark. She's one of the greatest humans of all time." Travis Scott (@trvisXX) was in Iowa City to see history. pic.twitter.com/qOybBBHzt1 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 3, 2024

While not known for his basketball talent, former MLB pitcher Nolan Ryan was also in attendance on Sunday. Ryan, who pitched for the New York Mets, Anaheim Angels, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers, holds the all-time career strikeout record with 5,714.