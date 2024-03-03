The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Celebrities show out for Iowa women’s basketball’s game against Ohio State

The sixth-ranked Hawkeyes’ matchup against second-ranked Buckeyes have brought in plenty of popular faces to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
March 3, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+goes+in+for+a+layup+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+Loyola-Chicago+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Thursday%2C+Dec.+21%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Ramblers%2C+98-69.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark goes in for a layup during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ramblers, 98-69.

 

 

On Sunday, March 3, Iowa City has become the center of the college basketball universe as Caitlin Clark looks to become the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, needing 18 points to surpass former LSU star Pete Maravich’s 3,617 career total.

Inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena, a notable list of celebrities are present to potentially witness history.

Hours before tip-off, a stunned Clark met former WNBA star Maya Moore, one of Clark’s basketball idols growing up in West Des Moines. Moore, a UConn grad, won league MVP honors in 2014 and has earned four titles to go along with six All-Star selections.

Actor Kevin Miles, known for his role as “Jake from State Farm,” also made an appearance in the tunnels of Carver before the contest.

On Feb. 28, Clark surpassed Lynette Woodard in career points. Woodard played for Kansas from 1977-1981, where she collected 3,649 points. That number doesn’t officially count for the NCAA women’s record, as the NCAA sanctioned women’s basketball in the 1981-82 season. Nevertheless, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder called Woodard’s statistic the real women’s record.

Rapper Travis Scott had a courtside seat to the action and even joined in the team on the floor in its postgame celebration, posing for a photo and shaking hands with Bluder.

While not known for his basketball talent, former MLB pitcher Nolan Ryan was also in attendance on Sunday. Ryan, who pitched for the New York Mets, Anaheim Angels, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers, holds the all-time career strikeout record with 5,714.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
