Caitlin Clark Nike ad campaign continues with new Capitol Street Garage banner

Less than an hour after Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark became the NCAA all-time leading scorer on Sunday, Nike unveiled a new advertisement from the top of the Capitol Street Garage in downtown Iowa City.

The 19 E. Burlington St. banner depicts a basketball hoop and backboard that reads “This was never a long shot,” with a Nike logo and Iowa Tigerhawk below the text.

Several individuals helped unroll the banner after the record was broken.

Nike’s campaign began on Friday with a seven-story tall banner of her making a jump shot donning the east side of Edge Iowa City, almost a block away from the new banner.

The campaign continued over the weekend with several other billboards popping up across Iowa City and the surrounding area, all featuring quotes about Clark.

Nike has unveiled billboards across Iowa City that tell the story of Caitlin Clark’s rise using quotes about her: (via @DMRegister) pic.twitter.com/eUYj8zWwiw — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 2, 2024



The campaign comes after Clark declared Thursday she would enter the WMBA 2024 draft, foregoing her fifth year of eligibility that was granted because of COVID-19.