Caitlin Clark Nike ad campaign continues with new Capitol Street Garage banner

A new banner was unveiled from the top of Capitol Street Garage less than an hour after Caitlin Clark became the NCAA all-time leading scorer Sunday.
Byline photo of Marandah Mangra-Dutcher
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Enterprise and Design Editor
March 3, 2024
A+Nike+advertisement+commemorates+Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark%E2%80%99s+scoring+record+on+the+southeast+corner+of+the+Capitol+Street+Garage+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Mar.+3%2C+2024.+The+poster+was+hung+after+Clark+sank+a+free+throw+just+before+half-time%2C+passing+Pistol+Pete+Maravich%E2%80%99s+record+for+most+points+in+NCAA+collegiate+basketball.
Jordan Barry
A Nike advertisement commemorates Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s scoring record on the southeast corner of the Capitol Street Garage in Iowa City on Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024. The poster was hung after Clark sank a free throw just before half-time, passing Pistol Pete Maravich’s record for most points in NCAA collegiate basketball.

Less than an hour after Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark became the NCAA all-time leading scorer on Sunday, Nike unveiled a new advertisement from the top of the Capitol Street Garage in downtown Iowa City.

The 19 E. Burlington St. banner depicts a basketball hoop and backboard that reads “This was never a long shot,” with a Nike logo and Iowa Tigerhawk below the text. 

Several individuals helped unroll the banner after the record was broken. 

Nike’s campaign began on Friday with a seven-story tall banner of her making a jump shot donning the east side of Edge Iowa City, almost a block away from the new banner. 

The campaign continued over the weekend with several other billboards popping up across Iowa City and the surrounding area, all featuring quotes about Clark. 


The campaign comes after Clark declared Thursday she would enter the WMBA 2024 draft, foregoing her fifth year of eligibility that was granted because of COVID-19.

Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Editor of Enterpise and Design
she/her/hers
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher is a third-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a minor in International Studies. Before her current role as Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design, Mangra-Dutcher held the positions of Design Editor and News Reporter at The Daily Iowan.
