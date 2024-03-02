Police+ask+for+assistance+to+locate+missing+14-year-old

Aniyah Sykes, 14, was reported missing by the Iowa City Police Department on Saturday. Police are asking the public for assistance to locate Sykes.

Sykes was supposed to meet her mother at a bus stop located at 1720 Waterfront Drive on Friday and never showed up.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with ripped jeans and fluffy black sandals. Sykes is reportedly 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on Sykes’ disappearance is asked to contact the Joint Communications Center at (319) 356-6800.