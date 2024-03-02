The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Police ask for assistance to locate missing 14-year-old

Aniyah Sykes did not meet her mother at a bus stop on Friday.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
March 2, 2024
Aniyah Sykes, 14, was reported missing by the Iowa City Police Department on Saturday. Police are asking the public for assistance to locate Sykes. 

Sykes was supposed to meet her mother at a bus stop located at 1720 Waterfront Drive on Friday and never showed up. 

She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with ripped jeans and fluffy black sandals. Sykes is reportedly 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 135 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Sykes’ disappearance is asked to contact the Joint Communications Center at (319) 356-6800. 
About the Contributor
Jack Moore, News Editor
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is from Cedar Rapids Iowa. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes."
