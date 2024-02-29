Social media reacts to Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark declaring for 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark’s time as a Hawkeye is soon coming to an end.

The Iowa women’s basketball star announced Thursday she will forego her final season of eligibility that was granted due to COVID-19 and declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark is projected as the No. 1 pick, which is held by the Indiana Fever.

Here’s what people had to say about the news on social media.

ALIYAH BOSTON AND CAITLIN CLARK ARE TEAMMATES OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/gZvanraKC5 — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) February 29, 2024

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston in Indiana pic.twitter.com/C8IBJPoZ08 — Herbo (@ManLikeGinola) February 29, 2024

It’s the way I’m here prepping for my next braid color and my Twitter start blowing up 😂😂 yall are hilarious — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) February 29, 2024

Not-so-subtle timing from the Fever, marketing their season tickets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this year The Fever’s home opener is on May 16 against the New York Liberty. https://t.co/7Orn1CuF0w — chloe peterson (@chloepeterson67) February 29, 2024

The Indiana Fever home opener on May 16th is against the New York Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark met on the floor for the first time ever. That should be a ton of fun. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) February 29, 2024

Hahaha @CaitlinClark22 you got people I ain’t talk to in years asking for tickets for next season 😂😂 I CANT HELP THEM!!! 🤷🏾‍♀️ The babyyy goat is coming to town 🔥 — Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) February 29, 2024

The cameras were rolling in the Indiana Fever ticket office as Caitlin Clark announced her decision to go to the WNBA *Actual video of Pelicans ticket office in 2019 when they found out they’d get Zion* But I imagine it was probably something similar! pic.twitter.com/ilotVdQS49 — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) February 29, 2024

Sad news for Hawk fans w Caitlin Clark declaring for the draft I love watching her play Clark fans will live on no matter where she plays She’s a talented IOWA star — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 29, 2024

Additional Headline: Caitlin Clark has not taken 1 dollar from Iowa’s NIL Collective. I think she’s doing pretty well. https://t.co/twQFYKAv3B — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 29, 2024

Caitlin, thank you for everything you have done for Iowa! It’s been an honor watching you play and inspire young girls everywhere 🖤 Congratulations on your record breaking career! https://t.co/bpk6KEuWD2 — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) February 29, 2024

Caitlin Clark has been such a joy to watch. I can’t imagine any single college athlete filling her void any time soon. https://t.co/TPRSjd9K1b — Freehold United (@FreeholdUtd) February 29, 2024

Caitlin Clark going from Iowa to Indiana is incredible dedication to making the Midwest relevant https://t.co/bEY8sPs9lH — Tyler Jackson (@TJack94) February 29, 2024

I’m not sure people understand what Caitlin Clark is going to do for the WNBA lmao, if she lives up to 75% of the hype she’ll legitimately save the league — Jacoß (@CallUpStuds) February 29, 2024

couldn’t be happier for Caitlin Clark not even a Hawk fan, but as an Iowan this does absolutely blow for the state hope she takes over the WNBA and keeps putting on for the 319 — Reds’ Meathead (@MeatheadReds) February 29, 2024

Few athletes have ever transcended their sport like Caitlin Clark. It’s only made cooler by the fact she’s done it with the Hawkeyes. One of the greatest of all time! #GoHawks https://t.co/7BYOC4AMto — Anthony Herron (@BigAntHerron) February 29, 2024

It’s no way Clark can fly commercial! 👀 I wonder what the W bout to do!

This girl sell out every building she walk into ! It’s giving a 5 men security detail 🥴 — Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) February 29, 2024

Indianapolis sports fans are going to have Caitlin Clark, Anthony Richardson and Tyrese Haliburton. Pretty exciting future. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 29, 2024

Caitlin clark’s number 22 represents the number of rings she will get in the wnba — tranman alt (@tranmansports) February 29, 2024

Do not talk to me about Caitlin Clark declaring for the draft — vague skies (@galacticdad) February 29, 2024

Realizing we will now have a 6 hour drive to see Caitlin Clark versus 15 minutes 😩 — Cara Taylor (@Duckacubed) February 29, 2024