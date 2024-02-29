The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Social media reacts to Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark declaring for 2024 WNBA Draft

The star point guard announced Thursday she will forego her final season of eligibility.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
February 29, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+signs+merchandise+during+a+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+Illinois+inside+a+sold-out+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Sunday%2C+Feb.+25%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Fighting+Illini%2C+101-85.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs merchandise during a basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Illinois inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini, 101-85.

Caitlin Clark’s time as a Hawkeye is soon coming to an end.

The Iowa women’s basketball star announced Thursday she will forego her final season of eligibility that was granted due to COVID-19 and declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark is projected as the No. 1 pick, which is held by the Indiana Fever.

Here’s what people had to say about the news on social media.

 

 
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
