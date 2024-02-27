The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Vince Everett Ellison visits the University of Iowa

Byline photo of Ava Neumaier
Ava Neumaier and Kathy Le
February 27, 2024

Members of the University of Iowa’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom hosted a lecture and Q&A with conservative speaker Vince Everett Ellison in the Iowa Memorial Union’s Main Lounge on Monday. Ellison is an author and activist who opposes DEI and abortion.

About two dozen protesters demonstrated at the IMU by playing a “Bigot Bingo” game created by Iowa City resident Mike Roberts. The bingo board had Ellison’s common talking points, and for every bingo, Roberts donated $5.

The conference began at 7 p.m. and lasted a little over an hour.

2024_02_26_EllisonLecture_Slides_0001
Gallery12 Photos
Ava Neumaier
Mike Roberts observes a guest lecture by Vince Everett Ellison at the IMU on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Ellison is a conservative speaker invited by YAF who opposes DEI and abortion. Roberts made a “bingo board” out of Ellison’s talking points for protesters to play.

About the Contributors
Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Ava Neumaier is a first-year student at the University of Iowa, majoring in English & Creative Writing. She was the Editor-in-Chief of her high school yearbook in New York, and has interned for a New York Times photographer. She enjoys taking pictures of performances and student life.
Kathy Le, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Kathy Le is a fourth-year student at The University of Iowa majoring in 3D design and Art History. This is her first year working as a photojournalist of Daily Iowan.
