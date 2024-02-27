Photos: Vince Everett Ellison visits the University of Iowa

Members of the University of Iowa’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom hosted a lecture and Q&A with conservative speaker Vince Everett Ellison in the Iowa Memorial Union’s Main Lounge on Monday. Ellison is an author and activist who opposes DEI and abortion.

About two dozen protesters demonstrated at the IMU by playing a “Bigot Bingo” game created by Iowa City resident Mike Roberts. The bingo board had Ellison’s common talking points, and for every bingo, Roberts donated $5.

The conference began at 7 p.m. and lasted a little over an hour.