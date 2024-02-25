The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa women’s gymnastics places fourth in Big Five Meet, second-year Karina Muñoz shines

The Hawkeyes’ 196.225 points put them ahead of No. 30 Maryland but behind No. 11 Michigan, No. 21 Illinois, and No. 22 Penn State.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
February 25, 2024
Iowa+gymnasts+celebrate+after+Hannah+Castillo+finishes+a+floor+routine+during+a+gymnastics+meet+between+No.+27.+University+of+Iowa+and+No.+26+University+of+Nebraska+at+Xtream+Arena+on+Sunday%2C+Feb.+4%2C+2024.+The+Cornhuskers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+196.5-+195.725.+
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa gymnasts celebrate after Hannah Castillo finishes a floor routine during a gymnastics meet between No. 27. University of Iowa and No. 26 University of Nebraska at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 196.5- 195.725.

The Iowa women’s gymnastics team scored a 196.225 while competing in the Big Five Meet in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. 

The GymHawks placed fourth ahead of No. 30 Maryland but behind No. 11 Michigan, No. 21 Illinois, and No. 22 Penn State.

Floor

Iowa posted a 49.325 on its first rotation on floor. Second-year Emily Erb led all GymHawks with a 9.900. The second-year tandem of Hannah Castillo and Karina Muñoz both recorded a 9.875 for the GymHawks. Reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week Eva Volpe scored a 9.725.

Vault

The GymHawks recorded a 48.975 on their vault routine. Second-years Avery Chambers, Gianna Masella, and Volpe all notched a 9.800. Muñoz led the team with a 9.825 in the anchor position. 

Bars

Iowa scored 48.575 on the third apparatus of bars. Muñoz continued to power the GymHawks, leading the team again with a career-high of 9.950. Masella provided a 9.825.

Beam

The GymHawks closed the evening with a 49.350 on their last apparatus. Third-year Ilka Juk took home the event win with a season-high score of 9.925. Muñoz capped off her great evening with a 9.900. Fourth-year Aubrey Nick and third-year Marissa Rojas each recorded a 9.850.

Muñoz shines

Muñoz continues to thrive in her new role in all-around, and Saturday was no different. Muñoz again broke a personal best with a 39.550, earning third place in the event. Muñoz had two second-place finishes in beam and bars.

“Karina has proven that she is a great competitor, but tonight she was the catalyst, the burst of energy that came at exactly the right time,” Iowa head coach Larissa Libby said in a release. “I was so happy to see her gymnastics rewarded as she pretty much does the same thing week in and week out. Tonight the judges saw the ‘something special’ that we’ve seen all along. I am incredibly proud of her and really the entire team.”

Up Next

The GymHawks continue their road trip with a competition against Sacramento State on March 3. Action will begin at 3:00 p.m. inside of The Nest.

About the Contributors
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
