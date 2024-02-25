Iowa unveils court logo honoring Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking shot

Thirty-three feet away from the basket inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, you’ll find a piece of history.

Iowa unveiled a logo — CLARK spelled out in black with a 22 above outlined in gold — honoring Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking shot against Michigan on Feb. 15, which made her the NCAA women’s basketball all-time leading scorer. She recorded a career-high 49 points as the Hawkeyes beat the Wolverines, 106-89.

The logo made its debut on Sunday against Illinois. The Hawkeyes beat the Fighting Illini, 101-85, behind Clark’s sixth triple-double of the season and 17 three-pointers as a team. Clark is now 51 points away from passing Pete Maravich and becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer.

Clark has the choice to return next season because of COVID-19, but if she doesn’t, March 3 will be her last home game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.