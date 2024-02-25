Iowa unveils court logo honoring Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking shot

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The logo made its debut on Sunday ahead of the Hawkeyes’ game against the Fighting Illini.
Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
February 25, 2024
A+logo+for+Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark%E2%80%99s+record-breaking+shot+is+seen+through+a+camera+during+a+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+Illinois+inside+a+sold-out+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Sunday%2C+Feb.+25%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Fighting+Illini%2C+101-85.
Grace Smith
A logo for Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking shot is seen through a camera during a basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Illinois inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini, 101-85.

Thirty-three feet away from the basket inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, you’ll find a piece of history.

Iowa unveiled a logo — CLARK spelled out in black with a 22 above outlined in gold — honoring Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking shot against Michigan on Feb. 15, which made her the NCAA women’s basketball all-time leading scorer. She recorded a career-high 49 points as the Hawkeyes beat the Wolverines, 106-89.

The logo made its debut on Sunday against Illinois. The Hawkeyes beat the Fighting Illini, 101-85, behind Clark’s sixth triple-double of the season and 17 three-pointers as a team. Clark is now 51 points away from passing Pete Maravich and becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer.

Clark has the choice to return next season because of COVID-19, but if she doesn’t, March 3 will be her last home game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
