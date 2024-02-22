Social media reacts to Mick Foley, Victor Oladipo attending Iowa women’s basketball game at Indiana

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Some big names attended the Hawkeye women’s basketball game at Indiana on Thursday night.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
February 22, 2024
Players+warm+up+before+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+No.+14+Indiana+at+Simon+Skjodt+Assembly+Hall+in+Bloomington%2C+Ind.+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+22%2C+2024.+
Cody Blissett
Players warm up before a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

BLOOMINGTON — Wherever Caitlin Clark goes, large crowds follow.

Some big names attended the Hawkeye women’s basketball game at Indiana on Thursday night, including WWE legend Mick Foley and NBA player Victor Oladipo.

Foley, who has three wrestling alter egos named Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love, had no shame in repping some Caitlin Clark gear at Assembly Hall. Oladipo was an All-American guard at Indiana, most recently competing for the Miami Heat and averaging 16.9 points per game. Mark Shapiro, who graduated from the University of Iowa and is now president of Endeavor, was also at the game.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
