Social media reacts to Mick Foley, Victor Oladipo attending Iowa women’s basketball game at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON — Wherever Caitlin Clark goes, large crowds follow.

Some big names attended the Hawkeye women’s basketball game at Indiana on Thursday night, including WWE legend Mick Foley and NBA player Victor Oladipo.

Foley, who has three wrestling alter egos named Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love, had no shame in repping some Caitlin Clark gear at Assembly Hall. Oladipo was an All-American guard at Indiana, most recently competing for the Miami Heat and averaging 16.9 points per game. Mark Shapiro, who graduated from the University of Iowa and is now president of Endeavor, was also at the game.

