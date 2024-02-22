The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Social media reacts to Mick Foley, Victor Oladipo attending Iowa women's basketball game at Indiana
Indiana women's basketball's 'tenacious' defense too much for Iowa, Caitlin Clark to overcome
Iowa Raptor Project reopens to public after fire kills four birds
Iowa falls, 86-69, to Indiana as Caitlin Clark scores four points in the second half
UI requests regent approval for new parking ramp, Stead Family Children’s Hospital improvements
Advertisement

Iowa falls, 86-69, to Indiana as Caitlin Clark scores four points in the second half

The Hoosiers’ shot over 50 percent from the field and had two players score 20-plus points.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
February 22, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+looks+at+the+sideline+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+No.+14+Indiana+at+Simon+Skjodt+Assembly+Hall+in+Bloomington%2C+Ind.+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+22%2C+2024.+The+Hoosiers+lead+the+Hawkeyes%2C+44-33.+%28Cody+Blissett%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Cody Blissett
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark looks at the sideline during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The Hoosiers lead the Hawkeyes, 44-33. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

BLOOMINGTON, IN. — The No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball team fell to the Indiana Hoosiers, 86-69, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, Thursday evening. 

Star guard Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Guard Kate Martin and forward Hannah Stuelke were Iowa’s next leading scorers with 19 and 10, respectively.

With the win, the Hoosiers’ record increases to 22-4. Guard Sara Scalia and forward Mackenzie Holmes recorded 25 and 24 points, respectively. Scalia finished the game going 3-8 on three-pointers after going 0-4 from behind the arc during the two teams’ first matchup in January when Iowa won 84-57. 

“We didn’t really have an answer for Scalia,” head coach Lisa Bluder said during the post-game press conference. “She played really well tonight.”

After winning the toss, Hoosier guard Sydney Parish quickly turned the ball over on her team’s opening possession. Indiana scored first in the game off of two free throws by Scalia. 

The Hawkeyes responded on their next possession with a post basket by forward Stuelke. 

Scalia hit the Hoosiers’ first three-pointer a minute into the game, to which Clark responded by nailing three of her own two possessions later for Iowa. 

Indiana had the whistleblowing in their favor in the first quarter, with the Hoosiers attempting 13 free throws in the first five minutes of the game, making five of them. 

It was a back-and-forth contest for the remainder of the first quarter, with both teams going on multiple score runs before the other would respond. 

With six seconds remaining in the first quarter, Indiana’s Lexus Bargesser fouled Clark, and the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer made both her free throw attempts, seemingly the last points of the first quarter.

But with four seconds remaining, Bargesser let the ball roll down the court, only to pick it up once it reached half-court and scored on a mid-range jumper that fell through the net as time expired. Indiana led 23-22. 

Clark said Indiana was the more aggressive team, and their players did a good job denying her the ball.

“They were just tenacious,” Clark said during the post-game press conference. “It helps when there are 17,000 people screaming for you; that never hurts anybody.”

Guard Yarden Garzon got things started early for the Hoosiers in the second quarter, hitting a three less than one minute into the quarter and gesturing to the crowd while running back.

Garzon fouled Clark on a shooting attempt on the following possession, but Clark, who came into the game averaging an 85.7 free-throw percentage, uncharacteristically missed both attempts.

Clark hit her second three-pointer of the game a couple of possessions later. On Iowa’s next offensive possession, Clark turned the ball over, and after, Indiana went on a 7-0 run capped off by three free throws from Scalia following a shooting foul by guard Molly Davis. 

Clark stopped the bleeding with three minutes remaining in the quarter by hitting her first free-throw attempt after a foul by Parish but was unsuccessful on the following attempt. 

Going into halftime, the momentum was all Indiana’s, and the Hoosiers led 44-33, only the second time Iowa trailed by more than 10 after two quarters this season. 

Feeding off the crowd

The second half started with Scalia converting on an and-one play after getting fouled by Marshall.

Later, Garzon stripped Clark while she was driving to the basket, and the Hoosiers scored after Holmes scored easily over the shorter Davis and Clark, forcing Bluder to call a timeout as Iowa trailed by 16.

Davis scored Iowa’s first points of the third quarter on a three-pointer after the team had gone scoreless during the first three minutes. The Hawkeyes scored four more points after layups by Clark and Martin, but the 6-0 run was quickly negated after Parish hit two three-pointers on back-to-back possessions for Indiana. 

Iowa wasn’t out of it yet, and an Addison O’Grady layup underneath the basket cut Indiana’s lead to just eight with less than two minutes remaining in the quarter. With one quarter remaining, Iowa trailed 62-54.

Bluder said she was proud of the way her team continued to compete despite trailing late in the game.

After Clark made a layup on Iowa’s first possession, the Hoosiers would go on a 7-0 run for the next three minutes, with a Garzon accounting for five of those points. 

Stuelke would stop Indiana’s run by scoring her seventh point of the game off an assist from Sydney Affotler. A couple of possessions later, Stuelke went 1-2 from the free-throw line after a foul by Holmes, and Indiana led 71-59.

Iowa tried scratching their way back into the game, but with the help of a ruckus crowd, Indiana shot 9-10 during the fourth quarter, with Holmes accounting for 10 of those points. 

Bargesser would dribble it out for Indiana as time would expire, and the Hoosiers would win it 86-59.

Up next

Iowa, now 23-4, returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, to face off against the 13-12 Illinois Fighting Illini.
More to Discover
More in Caitlin Clark
Fans watch Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoot free throws during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The Hoosiers lead the Hawkeyes, 44-33. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Indiana women's basketball's 'tenacious' defense too much for Iowa, Caitlin Clark to overcome
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark goes up for the record-breaking shot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 106-89.
Behind the scenes of Caitlin Clark's big night
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 106-89.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark becomes Fanatics' top-selling college athlete after breaking scoring record
More in Latest News
A Gyrfalcon poses for a picture at the Iowa Raptor Project on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Iowa Raptor Project reopens to public after fire kills four birds
State Board of Regents members lead a meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
UI requests regent approval for new parking ramp, Stead Family Children’s Hospital improvements
The Iowa State Capitol is seen during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Politics Notebook | Iowa House Republicans approved 3 percent increase in school funding
More in Sports
Iowa infielder Devin Bowman and outfielder Echo Mattiello high five after practice during Iowa softball media day at Bob Pearl Field on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Iowa softball team answered questions from media and held an open practice.
Iowa softball splits action in “The Spring Games,” looks to improve record in upcoming tournament
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the first shot of the game during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 4 Hawkeyes back on the road against No. 14 Indiana
Iowa’s Paige Magee reacts to the scoreboard after competing in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.
Iowa looks to rally around top talent at Big Ten Championships
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in