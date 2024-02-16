Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines, 106-89, at a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark broke the all-time NCAA scoring record for women’s basketball, scoring eight points in the first three minutes of the game. Clark also broke the Carver record for most points scored in a game, ending with 49 points, 13 assists, and five rebounds. Iowa guard Kate Martin followed with 20 points, one assist, and three rebounds.

Iowa led behind the three-point line with 51.4% accuracy over Michigan’s 15.8%.

Michigan guard Jordan Hobbs led Michigan with 16 points, one assist, and five rebounds.

Following the game, there was a celebration ceremony with videos of coaches and family congratulating Clark, as well as a recap video of Clark’s career.

Iowa will continue their season, taking on the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.