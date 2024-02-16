The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark shows gratitude for teammates after historic game against Michigan
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball puts 106 on Michigan behind two Clark records
Iowa House Area Education Agency overhaul advances
Iowa City schools add five virtual learning days to academic calendar
UI food pantry visitor rate continues to rise
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Michigan

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Ayrton Breckenridge, Cody Blissett, Isabella Tisdale, and Emily Nyberg
February 16, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines, 106-89, at a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark broke the all-time NCAA scoring record for women’s basketball, scoring eight points in the first three minutes of the game. Clark also broke the Carver record for most points scored in a game, ending with 49 points, 13 assists, and five rebounds. Iowa guard Kate Martin followed with 20 points, one assist, and three rebounds.

Iowa led behind the three-point line with 51.4% accuracy over Michigan’s 15.8%.

Michigan guard Jordan Hobbs led Michigan with 16 points, one assist, and five rebounds.

Following the game, there was a celebration ceremony with videos of coaches and family congratulating Clark, as well as a recap video of Clark’s career.

Iowa will continue their season, taking on the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

IowaMichigan_SS001
Gallery29 Photos
Emily Nyberg
The Iowa women's basketball team is introduced before a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Within the first three minutes of the game, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA all-time scoring record for women’s basketball hitting 3,528 points recorded at Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 106-89.

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the record-breaking shot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
Interactive: Caitlin Clark breaks all-time scoring record for college women’s basketball
Magnus Wilson and Amanda Armstrong spend time together at The Green House in Iowa City on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Wilson and Amanda met on Tinder in 2021 and plan to get married this summer.
Above the Fold: Love is in the air … and on the apps?
Photo illustration
Above the Fold: Facebook’s impact on college campuses
More in Photo
A rider races along Lake Macbride on a single track trail during the seventh annual Lake Macbride Fat Tire Classic in Solon on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.
Photos: Lake MacBride Fattire Classic
Iowa forward Owen Freeman jumps for a dunk during a men’s basketball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 90-85. Freeman had 17 points and 14 rebounds during the game.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Minnesota
Nebraska guard Kendall Coley celebrates with teammates following a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2024. Coley had one rebound and one steal. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 82-79.
Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Nebraska
More in Sports
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark prepares to shoot the record-breaking shot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Iowa fans in Carver-Hawkeye Arena witnessed history, but not to much surprise
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the record-breaking shot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark shows gratitude for teammates after historic game against Michigan
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the first shot of the game during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball puts 106 on Michigan behind two Clark records
About the Contributors
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in