The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa House Area Education Agency overhaul advances
Iowa City schools add five virtual learning days to academic calendar
UI food pantry visitor rate continues to rise
Iowa legislators advance a bill to increase teacher pay
Politics Notebook | Iowa lawmakers advance supplemental state aid proposal
Advertisement

Fans celebrate Caitlin Clark’s NCAA scoring record in downtown Iowa City

Iowa women’s basketball fans gathered in downtown Iowa City to watch as Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women’s scoring record during Iowa’s game against Michigan Thursday night.
Theron Luett, News Reporter
February 15, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+warm+up+before+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+Michigan+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+11%2C+2024.%0A
Emily Nyberg
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark warm up before a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Hawkeye fans cheered, high-fiving and embracing each other in the Airliner as Iowa’s Caitlin Clark scored a final three-pointer from the logo on the bar’s TV to break the NCAA all-time women’s basketball scoring record. 

Some of the Hawkeye fans who couldn’t secure a ticket at the sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch Clark break the scoring record flocked to Iowa City bars, gluing their eyes to the TVs.

Among the dedicated Hawkeye fans was Luke Ranft, a student from Wheaton North High School in Illinois, who happened to be on a UI college visit. Stopping by the Airliner in downtown Iowa City, Ranft and his dad planned to get the feel of the school spirit and watch Clark score. 

“I think that she is pioneering a pathway for many people to come, its influencing more people to stay in high school sports and want to play basketball,” Ranft said. 

Not only did Clark break records for college basketball, but she also broke records as a woman, inspiring female athletes across the state. 

Erin McGinn, a UI first-year student, said watching Caitlin Clark’s career take off has been inspiring for fellow female athletes in college.

“As a female athlete, it’s really inspiring to see someone at a college level draw so much attention to her sport and show that women should be respected in the same way that men do and that we can accomplish the same things that men do in sports,” McGinn said. 

As Clark’s career has reached a new high for women’s basketball, UI students have made sure to bring the school spirit. 

Delaney Coulter, a UI first-year student, said Clark has brought revolutionary fame to Iowa.

“She’s so inspirational — I mean everything she’s done has been groundbreaking and it’s so great to see her do this for women’s sports,” Coulter said. “Everybody’s so much more excited about it now and I think that she’s leading that change.”

Ryan Barthelme, a UI fourth-year student, has been a basketball fan for most of his life, but just recently started watching women’s basketball once Caitlin Clark joined the team. Barthelme said watching Clark’s career take off has been “surreal.”

“Just to be a student at the same age as Caitlin that she is right now, and what she’s doing for Iowa and women’s basketball as a whole has been super cool and I’m just glad I can be a part of it,” he said. 

Clark needs to score just 98 more points to beat all-time leading NCAA Division I scorer Pete Maravich’s 3,667-point record that has been set since 1970.
More to Discover
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hugs Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi before a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Big Ten Network recognizes Caitlin Clark breaking NCAA women’s all-time scoring record
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the first shot of the game during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Social media reacts to Caitlin Clark breaking NCAA scoring record
Iowa players embrace guard Caitlin Clark after she broke the record during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Watch Iowa's celebration video for Caitlin Clark
More in Sports
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark warm up before a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Watch Iowa's Caitlin Clark break the all-time NCAA women's basketball scoring record
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark warms up before a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Caitlin Clark crushes all-time NCAA Division I women’s basketball scoring record
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the record-breaking shot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
Interactive: Caitlin Clark breaks all-time scoring record for college women’s basketball
More in Women's Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Maryland at a sold-out Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 93-85.
Where to watch Iowa's Caitlin Clark break NCAA women’s all-time scoring record
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa guard Kate Martin answer questions from the media after a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Clark ended the game eight points shy of breaking the womens NCAA record for most points scored in a collegiate career. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 82-79.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes drop to No. 4, anticipate Clark’s scoring record and Michigan on Thursday
Carver-Hawkeye Arena is seen empty after a men’s basketball game on Dec. 22, 2020.
Point/Counterpoint | Should Iowa build a new basketball arena?
About the Contributor
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in