The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City says ‘howdy’ to new country-themed bar
UI Tippie researchers find package deliveries can be made more efficient by walking
Where to watch Iowa's Caitlin Clark break NCAA women’s all-time scoring record
Water line breaks in south wing of UI Tippie College of Business building, causes extensive damage
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes drop to No. 4, anticipate Clark’s scoring record and Michigan on Thursday
Advertisement

Review | ‘Players’ breaks down the many facets of love

Starring Tom Ellis and Gina Rodriguez, this movie is a feel-good piece that will serve many Galentine’s Days to come.
Byline photo of Isabelle Lubguban
Isabelle Lubguban, Arts Reporter
February 14, 2024
Photo+Illustration+by+Cody+Blissett
Cody Blissett
Photo Illustration by Cody Blissett

“Pitch Perfect 3” director Trish Sie made a Valentine’s Day comeback with her new Netflix movie, “Players,” featuring all-stars such as Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis, Damon Wayans, and former Vine and YouTube star Liza Koshy.

Set in New York City, the film follows sportswriter Mack, played by Rodriguez, and her friends as they devise elaborate schemes to become “players” going from hook-up to hook-up without a care.

But when the perfect guy walks into her workplace, Mack, love-stricken, embarks on a “play” she’s yet to accomplish: Playing for keeps.

The close-knit relationships that Mack shares with her friends Brannaugh, Ryan, and Adam, played by Wayans, bring a happy-go-lucky vibe to the film; no matter what problems they encounter, they could always address them together and try to work out a viable solution. 

The friends’ dynamics complemented each other; every character was well-defined and enhanced in every group outing.

Through Mack’s character, the film preached that love does not always have to be interpreted in a romantic context. The care that Mack put into her feature article was indicative of how much she loved both herself and her work. 

But Sie’s film took to defining romantic love, too, through moments that threaded the relationship between Mack and her main love interest Nick, played by Ellis.

When Mack first started to take an interest in Nick further than a one-night escapade, she voiced her feelings to her friends. Begrudgingly, they agree to help her out, even though every one of their “plays” were never made to last.

In helping Mack, the group functioned like a well-oiled machine. Each friend was given something to research about Nick, from the kind of food he ordered to his hobbies, to his dating history. 

Drawing upon their findings, they formulate a plan unlike any of their previous, more devious plans, to make Mack a permanent part of Nick’s life — one step at a time.

Even though the writing was awkward at times, I was left feeling more endearment than cringe by the time the credits rolled. Love can be found anywhere; through romances, whether they be long or short-term; good friends; and most importantly, in yourself. 
More to Discover
More in Arts
Photo illustration by Cody Blissett
Review | ‘The Road from Belhaven’ tells a well-crafted coming-of-age story
Three last-minute gift ideas to save the date this Valentine’s Day
Three last-minute gift ideas to save the date this Valentine’s Day
Customers order Valentines Day themed desserts at Deluxe Cakes and Pastries in Iowa City on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Deluxe, along with other Iowa City restaurants, implemented an exclusive Valentines Day menu in early February.
Iowa City restaurants show the ‘love’ of the season through a special Valentine’s menu
More in Reviews
Review | Romance novelist Dolly Alderton’s ‘Good Material’ is perfect Valentine’s reading
Review | Romance novelist Dolly Alderton’s ‘Good Material’ is perfect Valentine’s reading
Cole Sprouse greets people Sunday, May 28, 2023, before the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Review | ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ puts a horror spin on the classic romcom format
Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Billy Joel performs Turn The Lights Back On during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
Review | Billy Joel’s new single is a profound invitation, apology to generations of listeners
About the Contributors
Isabelle Lubguban, Arts Reporter
she/her/hers
Isabelle Lubguban is a third-year student at the University of Iowa. She is majoring in English with a concentration of Creative Writing. This is her first year at the Daily Iowan as an Arts Reporter, and she enjoys doing photo and video editing in her free time.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in